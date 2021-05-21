Coronavirus News Live Updates: Night curfew enforced in 36 cities of Gujarat till May 28

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. On the day-125 of the vaccination drive on Thursday, a total of 14,56,088 vaccine doses -- 12,73,785 first dose and 1,82,303 second dose -- were given according to provisional report till 8 PM, the ministry data showed. The ministry said of these 7,36,514 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 received their first dose on Thursday, and cumulatively the number reached 85,84,054 since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

Karnataka: Kalaburagi City Corporation has launched 24X7 auto ambulance service for COVID patients. Karnataka | Kalaburagi City Corporation has launched 24*7 auto ambulance service for COVID patients. "Sometimes ambulances don't reach on time, with our free service people can get instant help. Three autos to ply in noon & two at night," said Commissioner Snehal Lokhande(20.05) pic.twitter.com/Tk9OW36rSm — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

Gujarat: Night curfew will be enforced in 36 cities till 6 am on May 28. Curfew and restrictions will be enforced for seven more days. All essential services will continue during these restrictions, says Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

In view of the misinformation attributing COVID-19 fatalities/health issues to testing of 5G towers, it should be noted that as per DoT clarification, linking 5G with COVID has no scientific basis. Action will taken against any miscreant spreading rumours: Chief Secretary, Haryana