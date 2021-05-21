  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Night curfew enforced in 36 cities of Gujarat till May 28

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 21, 2021 08:32:35 IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. On the day-125 of the vaccination drive on Thursday, a total of 14,56,088 vaccine doses -- 12,73,785 first dose and 1,82,303 second dose -- were given according to provisional report till 8 PM, the ministry data showed. The ministry said of these 7,36,514 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 received their first dose on Thursday, and cumulatively the number reached 85,84,054 since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

