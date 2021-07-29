Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases record biggest jump in over 2 months; daily cases above 40,000 for 2nd day

Today's Data Highlights (July 29)



- 43.5k new cases, 640 new deaths, 38.5k new recoveries, 4.4k rise in the active cases

- Rise in the active cases for the second consecutive day. The fighest rise in active cases in the last 77 days

- New cases above 40k for the second consecutive day. Below 50k for the 32nd day

- Kerala reports 22.01k new cases, Maharashtra 6.86k, Andhra Pradesh 2k

- Active cases in Kerala crosses 1.5 lakh mark after 52 days

- Maharashtra reports 286 new deaths, Kerala 131, Odisha 69

- 17 states/UTs report rise in active cases, including 7 North East states

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -0.1% (world average is +7%)

- 43.93 lakh new vaccinations. 45.07 crore total. 31.04 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 12.89 lakh second dose

- 17.29 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.52% (2.51% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate: Manipur 18.41%, Sikkim 15.48%, Kerala 12.35%

- UK reports -36% fall in new cases over the last 7 days, USA reports +57% rise in the same period