Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases record biggest jump in over 2 months; daily cases above 40,000 for 2nd day

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 45 crore with those in the 18-44 age group receiving more than 15.38 crore jabs, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Nearly 40 lakh (39,42,457) vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, the ministry said citing a provisional report at 7 pm. The ministry said 20,54,874 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 3,00,099 as the second dose to those in the 18-44 age group on Wednesday. Cumulatively, 14,66,22,393 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 71,92,485 have received their second dose since the start of Phase 3 of the vaccination drive.
Today's Data Highlights (July 29)
- 43.5k new cases, 640 new deaths, 38.5k new recoveries, 4.4k rise in the active cases
- Rise in the active cases for the second consecutive day. The fighest rise in active cases in the last 77 days
- New cases above 40k for the second consecutive day. Below 50k for the 32nd day
- Kerala reports 22.01k new cases, Maharashtra 6.86k, Andhra Pradesh 2k
- Active cases in Kerala crosses 1.5 lakh mark after 52 days
- Maharashtra reports 286 new deaths, Kerala 131, Odisha 69
- 17 states/UTs report rise in active cases, including 7 North East states
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -0.1% (world average is +7%)
- 43.93 lakh new vaccinations. 45.07 crore total. 31.04 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 12.89 lakh second dose
- 17.29 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.52% (2.51% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate: Manipur 18.41%, Sikkim 15.48%, Kerala 12.35%
- UK reports -36% fall in new cases over the last 7 days, USA reports +57% rise in the same period
READ | Kerala imposes lockdown on July 31, August 1 amid rise in COVID-19 cases
The Kerala government has imposed lockdown in the state for two days -- July 31 and August 1 -- amid rising COVID-19 cases. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Centre is sending a six-member team to Kerala headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control. The team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management, Mandaviya said. The state had on Wednesday recorded 22,056 new cases pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301. The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 16,457 with 131 more deaths. As many as 17,761 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,60,804 and the number of active cases to 1,49,534, a state government release said.
Andaman & Nicobar reports only one new COVID-19 case
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only a single new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the union territory's tally to 7,531, a health department official said on Thursday. The archipelago now has seven active COVID-19 cases of which six are in the South Andaman district and one in the North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district is now COVID-19 free as it has no active case, he said. Six more persons recuperated from COVID-19 during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,395, he said. The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh death due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours.
India reports 43,509 new cases, 38,465 recoveries, 640 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Total cases: 3,15,28,114
Death toll: 4,22,662
Active cases: 4,03,840
Total recoveries: 3,07,01,612
Doctors observe rise in tuberculosis cases among post-Covid patients
Doctors at two private facilities have seen a rise in cases of tuberculosis (TB) among people who have recently recovered from COVID-19, and have attributed the rise in such instances to diabetes, altered immunity, and use of steroids. Moolchand hospital has had a turnout of around 10 cases of active TB patients in the OPD in the last four to six weeks, according to a statement from the hospital. Dr Bhagwan Mantri, Pulmonologist, Moolchand Hospital stated that up to 60 per cent of them aged below 40 years of age. "All these TB patients had received steroids during their Covid treatment and many had diabetes. Six of them were below 40 years," he said.
Pfizer says 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales to top $33.5 billion, sees need for boosters
Pfizer Inc on Wednesday raised its 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 29 percent to $33.5 billion, and said it believes people will need a third dose of the shot developed with German partner BioNTech to keep protection against the virus high. The company said it could apply for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a booster dose as early as August. Data showed that a third dose generated virus-neutralizing antibodies more than 5 times higher in younger people and more than 11 times higher in older people than from two doses against the more easily transmissible Delta variant of the virus.
Google will require COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. employees to step into campuses
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it would require employees in the United States to be vaccinated for stepping into its campuses, in an effort to get its workers immunized against COVID-19. The company said it would expand the vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months. Many tech companies including Microsoft Corp and Uber have said they expect employees to return to office, months after pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them to shift to working remotely.
US extends expiration dates on J&J COVID vaccine to 6 months
Federal health regulators on Wednesday again extended the expiration dates on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, providing health workers with six more weeks to use millions of doses of the shot. The Food and Drug Administration said in a letter to J&J that the shots remain safe and effective for at least six months when properly stored and refrigerated. It's the second time the FDA has extended the shelf life on the vaccines since June, when the agency said they could be used for up to 4 1/2 months. When first authorized in February, the FDA said the vaccines could be stored for three months at normal refrigeration levels. Health authorities in many states had recently warned that they could be forced to throw out thousands of doses of the one-shot vaccine without an extension.
Sydney posts record daily COVID-19 cases, police powers extended to enforce lockdown
The COVID-19 Delta outbreak in Australia's biggest city Sydney grew by 239 cases on Thursday, the highest daily rise since the pandemic started, forcing authorities to increase police powers to shut down businesses not complying with lockdown measures. More than two million residents in eight Sydney hotspots will now be forced to wear masks outdoors and must stay within 5 km (3 miles) of their homes. Sydney is in its fifth week of an extended nine-week lockdown, which is scheduled to end August 28, but the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to grow. "It only takes a handful of people, or a small percentage, to do the wrong thing, to cause a setback for all of us. We can't afford setbacks," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
