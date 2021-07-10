Home

    • Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India on Saturday reported 42,766 new COVID-19 cases and 1,206 dead due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry.Catch all COVID-related updates here:

    Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    • US sending 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nepal, 500,000 to Bhutan: WH

      The US is sending 1.5 million doses of COVID19 vaccines to Nepal and another 500,000 to Bhutan, the White House has said, asserting that its donations around the world are without any strings attached. Today we are sending three million doses to Indonesia, 1.5 million doses to Nepal, 500,000 doses to Moldova, and 500,000 doses to Bhutan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday at her daily news conference.

    • S.Korea reports third consecutive record-high new COVID-19 cases -KDCA

      South Korea posted its highest-ever number of new daily COVID19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday, the third consecutive day of record highs in new infection cases.

    • India records 42,766 new cases

      India has logged 42,766 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,07,95,716, while the active cases have declined to 4,55,033, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 4,07,145 with 1,206 fresh fatalities.

    • Vaccination will not be done on July 10 in BMC and government vaccination centers

    • COVID-19: Thane district's case count grows by 479, death toll by 14

      The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 5,36,928 with the addition of 479 cases, an official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of 14 patients during the day, which pushed the overall death toll in the district to 10,803. Thane's COVID19 mortality rate now stands at 2.01 per cent, he added. In neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,18,010, while the death toll has reached 2,627, another official said.

    Coronavirus News LIVE updates:
    India on Saturday reported 42,766 new COVID-19 cases and 1,206 dead due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry.
    Catch all COVID-related updates here:
    (Edited by : Anshul)
