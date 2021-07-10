Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

COVID-19: Thane district's case count grows by 479, death toll by 14

The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 5,36,928 with the addition of 479 cases, an official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of 14 patients during the day, which pushed the overall death toll in the district to 10,803. Thane's COVID19 mortality rate now stands at 2.01 per cent, he added. In neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,18,010, while the death toll has reached 2,627, another official said.