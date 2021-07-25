Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally below 40,000 for 3rd day; fatalities at 535

Today's Data Highlights (July 25)

- 39.74k new cases, 535 new deaths, 39.97k new recoveries, 765 dip in the active cases

- New cases below 40k for the 3rd day, below 50k for 28th day

- Kerala reports 18.6k new cases, Maharashtra 6.3k, Andhra Pradesh 2.2k

- Maharashtra reports 224 new deaths, Kerala 98, Odisha 68

- 15 states/UTs report rise in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -1% (world average is +3%)

- 51.18 lakh new vaccinations. 43.32 crore total. 34.55 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 16.64 lakh second dose

- 17.19 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.31% (2.40% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 34th day

- Test positivity rate: Manipur 18.78%, Kerala 13.63%, Sikkim 13.27%

- USA reports 47% rise in new cases over the last 7 days