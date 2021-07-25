Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally below 40,000 for 3rd day; fatalities at 535

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India added 39,742 new cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,13,71,901, while the death toll rose to 4,20,551 with 535 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases have declined to 4,08,212 and comprise 1.30 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.36 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decline of 765 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,05,43,138, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated.
People form a long queue outside a COVID vaccination centre in Mumbai's Dharavi to get inoculated.
Olympics organisers reported 10 new Olympics-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 132.
No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands remained unchanged at 7,525 as no fresh infection was reported on Sunday, a health bulletin said. Three more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,382, it said. The Union Territory now has 14 active cases, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far. The administration has tested over 4.31 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 2.81 lakh people to date, it added.
Today's Data Highlights (July 25)
- 39.74k new cases, 535 new deaths, 39.97k new recoveries, 765 dip in the active cases
- New cases below 40k for the 3rd day, below 50k for 28th day
- Kerala reports 18.6k new cases, Maharashtra 6.3k, Andhra Pradesh 2.2k
- Maharashtra reports 224 new deaths, Kerala 98, Odisha 68
- 15 states/UTs report rise in the active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -1% (world average is +3%)
- 51.18 lakh new vaccinations. 43.32 crore total. 34.55 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 16.64 lakh second dose
- 17.19 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.31% (2.40% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 34th day
- Test positivity rate: Manipur 18.78%, Kerala 13.63%, Sikkim 13.27%
- USA reports 47% rise in new cases over the last 7 days
India reports 39,742 new COVID cases, 39,972 recoveries, and 535 deaths in the last 24 hours
Active cases: 4,08,212
Total recoveries: 3,05,43,138
Death toll: 4,20,551
IOA requests govt to allow Olympic contingent to enter country without COVID-19 test report
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has requested the government to allow entry of the athletes and officials returning from Tokyo Olympics into the country without producing RT-PCR negative test reports for COVID-19 as they have been under a strict testing regime at the Games Village. In a letter addressed to Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Batra said since the Olympic contingent members have been fully vaccinated and undergone tests on a regular basis in Tokyo, they are exempted from the requirement of showing RT-PCR negative test reports while returning to the country.
Ladakh records 7 new Covid cases; infection tally reaches 20,296
Ladakh on Sunday recorded seven new COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 20,296, officials said. Seven people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, pushing the overall recoveries in the union territory to 20,021, they said. The total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 68, including 53 in Leh and 15 in Kargil district. No Covid-related death was recorded in the region in the last 24 hours, they said. The death toll due to the deadly virus in Ladakh stands at 207 with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 149 fatalities and 58 fatalities being registered in Kargil, they said.
