Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Over 16 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses administered

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 05, 2021 08:41:52 IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16 crore with nearly 11.5 lakh doses administered till 8 pm on Tuesday, the health ministry said. It said 2,29,999 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. A total of 6,62,619 people in this age group have so far received the first dose across 12 states and Union territories. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,04,18,105, according to a provisional report compiled at 8 pm.

