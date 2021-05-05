Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Over 16 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses administered

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16 crore with nearly 11.5 lakh doses administered till 8 pm on Tuesday, the health ministry said. It said 2,29,999 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. A total of 6,62,619 people in this age group have so far received the first dose across 12 states and Union territories. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,04,18,105, according to a provisional report compiled at 8 pm.

#COVID19 | An Oxygen Express train carrying tankers of liquid medical oxygen reached Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/N22pIJZwFu — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021 Share: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation received a fresh stock of 1 lakh vaccine doses last night. It will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at its and government's vaccination centres, says BMC. Share: US President Joe Biden is looking at fully vaccinating 160 million Americans by July 4 "Our goal by July 4th is to have 70 percent of adult Americans with at least one shot and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated. It’s another huge goal, and a serious step toward a return to normal," says Joe Biden. "Our goal by July 4th is to have 70 percent of adult Americans with at least one shot and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated. It’s another huge goal, and a serious step toward a return to normal," says Joe Biden. Share: Oxygen Express with filled oxygen tankers reach Delhi "Oxygen Express with filled oxygen tankers has reached Delhi from Mundra, Gujarat by moving swiftly through the Green Corridor," tweets Railways Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/ze9686LbUp — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021 Share: