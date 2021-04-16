Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2,17,353 new cases, 1,185 deaths in 24 hours, says govt

Coronavirus LIVE News & Updates: India’s total COVID-19 cases have risen by more than 2 lakh for a second day running with a record reading of 2.17 lakh. 1,185 deaths have been reported which is the biggest single-day increase in the last seven months. There is a silver lining – the increase in active cases is lower versus the last two days, but it still remains around the 1 lakh mark. Also, recoveries have picked up and an increase of more than a lakh has been reported for the first time.
Apr 16, 2021
11:54
COVID cases at 2 lakh/day: Mapping latest state-wise restrictions
India’s total COVID-19 cases have risen by more than 2 lakh for a second day running with a record reading of 2.17 lakh. 1,185 deaths have been reported which is the biggest single-day increase in the last seven months. There is a silver lining – the increase in active cases is lower versus the last two days, but it still remains around the 1 lakh mark. Also, recoveries have picked up and an increase of more than a lakh has been reported for the first time.
10 States/UTs report no death in the last 24 hours. Ladakh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh: Ministry of Health
Apr 16, 2021
11:46
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting through video conferencing later today, to assess the COVID-19 situation in the jurisdiction of BMC and also to take an update on BMC's pre-monsoon preparations.
Apr 16, 2021
11:34
2,98,750 cases registered in Tamil Nadu for not wearing a mask, between April 8 and 15th. 11,041 case registered for violation of social distancing during the same period.
Apr 16, 2021
11:27
India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 11.72 crores with over 27 Lakh doses given in the last 24 hours: Health Ministry
Apr 16, 2021
11:06
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal Harsimrat Kaur Badal test positive for COVID-19.
Apr 16, 2021
10:57
Apr 16, 2021
10:38
Apr 16, 2021
10:30
Madhya Pradesh: 'Corona Curfew' imposed in Bhopal from April 13 to 6 am of April 19
Madhya Pradesh: 'Corona Curfew' imposed in Bhopal from April 13th to 6 am of April 19th in the light of #COVID19 situation.
India reports 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases, 1,18,302 discharges and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,42,91,917
Total recoveries: 1,25,47,866
Active cases: 15,69,743
Death toll: 1,74,308
Apr 16, 2021
09:27
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS. He will visit various healthcare facilities over the next few days to assess and further scale-up facilities, in the wake of COVID-19 situation.
Apr 16, 2021
09:19
Maharashtra: State Government's 15-day statewide restrictions, which came into effect on April 14th in the light of the #COVID19 situation, continues to remain in place.
The Andhra Pradesh government revives the State COVID Command and Control Centre with immediate effect to take necessary steps for the COVID-19 management and vaccination in the state on a daily basis.
Apr 16, 2021
09:13
30 Sadhus test positive for COVID-19 so far, in Haridwar.
Medical teams are going to akharas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be escalated from April 17: Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer
Apr 16, 2021
09:03
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa calls an emergency meeting at his residence today, to discuss the COVID-19 situation.
Apr 16, 2021
08:46
COVID-19 cases rise in Haridwar
The critical ones are being referred to AIIMS, Rishikesh. Residents of Haridwar are being sent to home isolation and people from outside are being hospitalised. There is no situation of panic in Haridwar hospitals: Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer
Apr 16, 2021
08:44
For Remdesivir injection, a long queue of family members of COVID patients was seen outside a medical store in Raipur on Thursday.
Chhattisgarh: For Remdesivir injection, a long queue of family members of COVID patients was seen outside a medical store in Raipur on Thursday.
"I have been here since Wednesday morning. My patient needs 6 injections but they won't give more than one," a man said.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij lists ways to contain the spread of COVID-19.
"There're only two ways to contain COVID -- lockdown which is not viable and observance of all guidelines. I've asked officers to implement COVID rules strictly even if it irks people. We can face their anger but we can't see piles of bodies," says Vij.
Apr 16, 2021
08:27
Lucknow: Traders' associations decide to keep several markets closed on different dates due to spike in COVID cases.
Lucknow: To contain COVID spread, traders' associations decide to keep several markets closed on different dates.
"Till April 18, only deliveries & essential services will be operational at Hazratganj market," Vinod Panjabi, Secretary, Hazratganj Traders' Association said y'day pic.twitter.com/3X1mrZaPvW