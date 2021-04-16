Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2,17,353 new cases, 1,185 deaths in 24 hours, says govt

Coronavirus LIVE News & Updates: India’s total COVID-19 cases have risen by more than 2 lakh for a second day running with a record reading of 2.17 lakh. 1,185 deaths have been reported which is the biggest single-day increase in the last seven months. There is a silver lining – the increase in active cases is lower versus the last two days, but it still remains around the 1 lakh mark. Also, recoveries have picked up and an increase of more than a lakh has been reported for the first time.