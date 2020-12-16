Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India records 26,382 new infections, 387 more fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.32 lakh with 26,382 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.56 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The total coronavirus infection tally mounted to 99,32,547, while the death toll rose to 1,44,096with 387 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,56,449, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.21 percent, while the COVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 10th consecutive day.There are 3,32,002 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.34per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.
Dec 16, 2020
12:15
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Quarter of world may not have access to COVID-19 vaccine until 2022, says BMJ study
Nearly a quarter of the world's population may not have access to a COVID19 vaccine until at least 2022, according to a study published in The BMJ on Wednesday which warns that vaccines will be as challenging to deliver as they were to develop. Another study in the same journal estimates that 3.7 billion adults worldwide are willing to have a COVID19 vaccine, highlighting the importance of designing fair and equitable strategies to ensure that supply can meet demand, especially in low and middle income countries.
Dec 16, 2020
12:07
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 17 new cases take Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 16,553
At least 17 more people, including four security personnel, tested positive for COVID 19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the state to 16,553, a health department official said on Wednesday. Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Tawang and three each from Changlang and East Siang and one each from Siang, Lohit, West Kameng, Papumpare, Upper Siang and Tirap districts, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
Dec 16, 2020
11:45
Coronavirus News LIVE updates:Tom Cruise blasts 'M:I7' crew over lapses COVID-19 protocols
Superstar Tom Cruise took certain crew members of "Mission: Impossible 7" to task after he saw them breaking COVID19 guidelines on the film's set in London. The superstar launched the blistering attack on the crew members after they huddled around a computer monitor without standing more than the six feet apart, as recommended by experts, reported Variety.
Dec 16, 2020
11:32
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: COVID-19 vaccination in US a 'miracle', says White House
The development and distribution of COVID19 vaccine in such a short span of time is a "miracle", the White House has said, slamming a section of the US media for deriding President Donald Trump for promising Americans that the vaccine would be available by the end of this year. US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer began shipping the first batches of its long-awaited and newly authorized coronavirus vaccine out of a Michigan warehouse on Sunday, setting in motion the biggest vaccination drive in American history.
Dec 16, 2020
11:13
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Fast walking in narrow corridors can increase COVID-19 transmission risk, says study
Fast walking in narrow spaces behind a group of people can significantly increase COVID19 transmission risk, especially in children, according to a study which says virusladen respiratory droplets can trail behind infected individuals moving through such corridors. The results of the computer simulation, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, underscored the importance of the shape of spaces in predicting how virusladen droplets move through the air. While earlier studies highlighted the influence of objects, like glass barriers, windows, and air conditioners on airflow patterns and virus spread, the scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing said these simulations usually assumed large, open indoor spaces. However, the effect of nearby walls, like those that might exist in a narrow corridor have not been considered, the researchers added.
Dec 16, 2020
11:00
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Trump 'absolutely open' to taking COVID-19 vaccine, says White House
US President Donald Trump is "absolutely open" to taking the coronavirus vaccine but his priority is frontline workers and the most vulnerable, the White House has said. The US on Friday allowed the emergency use of COVID19 vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech with a critical care nurse in New York receiving the first jab.
Dec 16, 2020
10:45
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: US Congressional leaders report progress in talks for fresh COVID-19 aid
U.S. congressional leaders reported substantial progress on Tuesday after two meetings of top Democrats and Republicans to end a monthslong standoff on coronavirus relief and finalize a funding bill to avert a government shutdown.
Dec 16, 2020
10:38
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 323 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, tally reaches 2,36,879 in Maharashtra
Thane district of Maharashtra has added 323 new COVID19 cases, taking the total count of infections here to 2,36,879, an official said on Wednesday. The COVID19 death toll in the district has gone up to 5,831 after eight more persons succumbed to the disease, he said.
Dec 16, 2020
10:15
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Cipla partners Premier Medical Corporation to launch COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits in India
Drug major Cipla on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits for COVID19 in India. "In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the Rapid Antigen Detection Test for the qualitative detection of SARSCoV2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd," Cipla said in a regulatory filing.
Dec 16, 2020
10:07
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Europe set to approve COVID-19 vaccine in Christmas week
Europeans are set to start getting coronavirus vaccines before the new year after the regional drug regulator accelerated its approval process following the launch of immunisation campaigns in the United States and Britain.
Dec 16, 2020
09:51
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effect
Boutiques in the centre of the French capital shut early and shoppers hurried home to meet a new 8:00 p.m. curfew that took effect on Tuesday to try to prevent a new spike in COVID19 infections.
Dec 16, 2020
09:48
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 536 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Telangana
Telangana reported 536 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.79 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,502. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 107, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 43 and Rangareddy 41, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 15.