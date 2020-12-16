Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India records 26,382 new infections, 387 more fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Quarter of world may not have access to COVID-19 vaccine until 2022, says BMJ study

Nearly a quarter of the world's population may not have access to a COVID19 vaccine until at least 2022, according to a study published in The BMJ on Wednesday which warns that vaccines will be as challenging to deliver as they were to develop. Another study in the same journal estimates that 3.7 billion adults worldwide are willing to have a COVID19 vaccine, highlighting the importance of designing fair and equitable strategies to ensure that supply can meet demand, especially in low and middle income countries.