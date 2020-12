With 30,254 new COVID cases and 391 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 98,57,029 on Sunday, while the death toll touched 1,43,019, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. A total of 33,136 recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cured tally to 93,57,464. Currently, there are 3,56,546 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 94.93 percent, and the fatality rate is 1.45 as percent. A total of 15,37,11,833 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now. Of these, 10,14,434 samples were tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,76,699 cases till date.

Over 72 percent of the daily new cases were reported by 10 states and union territory-Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.

As many as eight COVID-19 vaccine candidates are under different stages of clinical trials which could be ready for authorisation in near future, including three indigenous vaccines.

It includes Astrazeneca and Oxford University developed and Serum Institute of India manufactured Covishield, Covaxin by Bharat Biotech Limited, ZyCoV-D by Zydus Cadila, Russian vaccine candidate Sputnik-V, NVX-CoV2373 by SII, HGCO19 by Geneva, and two unlabeled vaccines-Recombinant Protein Antigen based vaccine by Biological E Limited-and Inactivated rabies vector platform by Bharat Biotech.

Here are the live updates from the coronavirus pandemic today:

Telangana records 573 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths: Telangana recorded 573 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 2,77,724 and the toll to 1,493, the state government said on Sunday.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 20,200: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 20,200 to 1,320,716, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 321 to 21,787, the tally showed.

437 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Thane district: The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,35,798 with the addition of 437 new cases, an official said on Sunday. The death toll due to coronavirus in the district has risen to 5,809 after eight more people succumbed to the infection, he said.

US records 3,309 COVID-19 deaths on Friday: The U.S. hit another grim daily record Friday, recording 3,309 deaths related to COVID-19. That surpassed the previous one-day high of 3,124 deaths reported Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Friday also saw a new high in daily confirmed infections, with more than 231,000. That’s nearly 4,000 above the previous record set on Dec. 4.

Japan, S Korea set new daily records, mull steps: Japan's daily coronavirus cases have exceeded 3,000 for the first time while the government delays stricter measures for fear of hurting the economy ahead of the holiday season. The 3,030 new cases, including 621 in Tokyo, took Japan's national tally to 177,287 with 2,562 deaths, the Health Ministry said Sunday. In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: South Korea has set another record for its daily coronavirus tally with 1,030, as authorities struggle to suppress the viral spread.

Here are the salient points from today’s data:

- 30k rise in new cases. Daily new cases below 40k for 14 days now.

- 33k new recoveries and 391 new deaths. New deaths below 400 after 4 days.

- 3.3k dip in active cases

- Kerala reports 5.9k new cases. Highest in the last 9 days. Maharashtra 4.3k, West Bengal 2.7k, Delhi 1.9k

- Maharashtra reports 80 new deaths, Delhi 47 and West Bengal 44

- Total cases in Karnataka cross the 9 lakh mark. 2nd highest in India after Maharashtra. 18k active cases with 96.6% recovery rate and 1.3% mortality rate

- Chhattisgarh has more active cases than Karnataka. Ranks No.5 in India in total active cases

- Global active case count crosses 20 million mark. Total cases over 72 million

Tamil Nadu adds 1,218 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths push toll to 11,883: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,218 new COVID-19 cases aggregating to 7,97,693 infections in the state, while 13 people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 11,883, the Health department said on Saturday. As many as 1,296 people have been cured of the contagion totaling to 7,75,602 so far, a bulletin said. Active cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 10,208.

Delhi records 1,935 fresh cases; positivity rate 2.64%: The national capital recorded 1,935 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday with over 73,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate dropped to 2.64 percent, authorities said. Forty-seven fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,981, the bulletin said. The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 17,373 from 18,676 the previous day. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,05,470.

1,520 new COVID-19 cases take Uttar Pradesh's tally to 5,64,132; death toll 8,056: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,056 on Saturday with 32 more fatalities, while 1,520 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,64,132, a health department bulletin issued here said. The number of those who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals rose to 5,35,985 with 1,761 patients fully recovering from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 20,091, the bulletin said.

Karnataka adds 1,203 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally breaches nine lakh mark: The state's COVID-19 tally breached the nine lakh mark on Saturday with 1,203 fresh COVID-19 infections while 11 fatalities took the death toll to 11,939, the Health department said. The total infections of 9,00,214 comprised 8,70,002 discharges cumulatively including 1,531 on Saturday and 18,254 total active cases including 244 in ICUs, a bulletin issued by the department said. Half of the cases and fatalities of the day in the state was contributed by Bengaluru Urban district which reported 606 infections and six deaths. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,77,857 infections, 4,230 deaths, 3,60,724 discharges, including 923 on Saturday, and 12,902 active cases.

Kerala's COVID-19 count rises to 6.64 lakh with nearly 6,000 fresh cases: The state recorded 5,949 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 6.64 lakh and the toll to 2,594, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The day also saw 5,268 people getting cured as the total recoveries rose to 6, 01,861 while the active cases stood at 60,029, he told reporters in Kannur. The total COVID-19 cases in the state touched 6,64,632.

COVID-19 active cases drop to 5,000 level in Andhra Pradesh: The number of COVID-19 active cases in Andhra Pradesh came down to the 5,000 level while 510 were added afresh and 665 patients recovered on Saturday. The total positives reached 8,75,025 and recoveries 8,62,895, the latest government bulletin said. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, three more coronavirus victims died, taking the overall toll to 7,052.