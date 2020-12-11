Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 97.96 lakh with 29,398 fresh infections

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases around 98 lakh with less than 30,000 cases in the last 24 hours

-Total cases around 98 lakh with an addition of 29,398 cases in the last 24 hours

-Active cases fall for 14th straight day; it’s down 8,544 in last 24 hours

-The positivity rate slips further; it’s at 3.71 percent vs yesterday’s 3.81 percent

-Recovery rate rises to 94.84 percent from yesterday’s 94.74 percent

-The mortality rate remains at 1.45 percent for the 12th straight day

-Single-day slips for 3rd consecutive day; it’s 8.72 lakh vs yesterday’s 9.23 lakh

-Single-day deaths remain above 400 for 3rd straight day; it’s up 414

-The last 24 hours saw total recoveries of 37,528

-Total cases at 97.97 lakh, active 3.64 lakh, recoveries 92.91 lakh & deaths 1.42 lakh