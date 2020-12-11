Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 97.96 lakh with 29,398 fresh infections

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: December 11, 2020 11:20 AM IST

COVID-19 Cases and Vaccine Live Updates: India recorded less than 30,000 fresh COVID-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.90 lakh, according to the Union health ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. India had recorded a daily rise of 26,567 cases on December 8. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,90,834 on Friday, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.84 percent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 3,63,749 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.71 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

