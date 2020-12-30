Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At 6, Mumbai logs lowest COVID-19 death count since May

  • SENSEX
CNBC-TV18 | Published: December 30, 2020 09:05 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai reported 537 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, the lowest single-day fatalities since May, while 486 more patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, the tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 2,92,008, while the death toll rose to 11,094. The financial capital has reported less than 600 cases for the fifth day in a row. Mumbai had reported five COVID-19 fatalities on May 1. Earlier this month, the city had reported seven deaths on a single-day.

