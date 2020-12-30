Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At 6, Mumbai logs lowest COVID-19 death count since May

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally above 8.23 cr; India no 12 in the world in new deaths

- India's recovery rate is now 96%. World average is 70.8%

- India No.12 in the world in new deaths

- Tests in India over 1 million after 5 days. 1.83% positivity rate

- Cases per million population crosses 60k mark in USA. 7,388 in India. World average is 10,561. Total cases in USA likely to cross 20 million today