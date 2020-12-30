Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At 6, Mumbai logs lowest COVID-19 death count since May

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai reported 537 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, the lowest single-day fatalities since May, while 486 more patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, the tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 2,92,008, while the death toll rose to 11,094. The financial capital has reported less than 600 cases for the fifth day in a row. Mumbai had reported five COVID-19 fatalities on May 1. Earlier this month, the city had reported seven deaths on a single-day.
Dec 30, 2020
09:51
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally above 8.23 cr; India no 12 in the world in new deaths
- India's recovery rate is now 96%. World average is 70.8%
- India No.12 in the world in new deaths
- Tests in India over 1 million after 5 days. 1.83% positivity rate
- Cases per million population crosses 60k mark in USA. 7,388 in India. World average is 10,561. Total cases in USA likely to cross 20 million today
Dec 30, 2020
09:40
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 20,550 new COVID-19 cases, 26,572 recoveries, and 286 deaths in last 24 hours
Here are the key points:
Single-day Testing Rises Above 11 Lakh, Highest In Last 11 Days
Last 24 Hours Saw Testing Of 11.20 Lakh Vs Yesterday’s 9.84 Lakh
Additions To Total Cases At 20,549 Against Recoveries Of 26,572
Active Cases Fall For 33 Consecutive Days; Last 24 Hrs Recorded Fall Of 6,309
Increase In Deaths Remain Below 300 for 5th Straight Day, It’s Up 286
Recovery Rate Rises To 95.99% While Positivity Rate Slips To 2.56%
Mortality Rate Remains At 1.45% For Last 31 Days
Total Cases At 1.02 Cr, Active 2.62 Lk, Recoveries 98.34 Lk & Deaths 1.48 Lk
Dec 30, 2020
09:32
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Genome sequencing for all COVID-19 positive flyers who arrived in India from Dec 9 to 22
Samples of all international passengers who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 will be subjected to genome sequencing as part of the Centre's strategy to detect the mutated coronavirus strain that has emerged in the United Kingdom recently. Others will be followed up by the state and district surveillance officers and will be tested as per the ICMR guidelines, even if asymptomatic, between the fifth and 10th day of arrival, according to the Union Health Ministry's guidance document on genomic sequencing. "All the international passengers who have arrived in India during the last 14 days (from December 9 to 22), if symptomatic and tested positive, will be subjected to genome sequencing," the document stated. According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), there were a total of 10.44 lakh international passengers who traveled to and from India in November this year.
Dec 30, 2020
09:21
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C., administered by clinical nurse manager Patricia Cummings. pic.twitter.com/sDi77X6PtF
Delhi recorded 703 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 new fatalities on Tuesday, as the positivity rate improved slightly to stand at 0.83 percent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.24 lakh and the death toll to 10,502, they said, adding over 84,000 tests were conducted the previous day. The positivity rate on Monday was 0.98 percent. Barring on December 24, the daily case count in the national capital has been below the 1000-mark for the past several days. The 703 cases on Tuesday came out of the 84,889 tests conducted the previous day, including 42,863 RT-PCR tests and 42,026 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,24,118.
Dec 30, 2020
09:02
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At 6, Mumbai logs lowest COVID-19 death count since May
