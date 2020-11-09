Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 85.5 lakh; death toll above 1.26 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi sees record single-day spike of 7,745 coronavirus cases

Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 7,745 coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the positivity rate increasing to 15.26 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution, the health department said. The new infections, which took the national capital's tally to 4,38,529, came out of 50,754 tests conducted the previous day, according to a health bulletin. There are 41,857 active cases in the city, the bulletin said. Seventy-seven more fatalities took the death toll to 6,989, it said. On Saturday, Delhi had reported 79 deaths, the highest in over four months. On Friday, over 7,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city for the first time, while the recovery rate was over 89 per cent. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Sunday stood at 34,772 and RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT test figures were 15,982 in all, totalling 50,754, the bulletin stated. The number of containment zones in Delhi increased from 3,857 on Saturday to 3,878 on Sunday.