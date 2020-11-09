  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 85.5 lakh; death toll above 1.26 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: November 09, 2020 09:59 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 case tally crossed the 85.5 lakh mark on Monday, rising by almost 46,000 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the Union health ministry data, the total caseload in the country stood at 85,53,657, rising by 45,903 cases in a day. The death toll rose to 1,26,611, adding 490 fresh fatalities. The total active cases stand at 5,09,673 after a decrease of 2,992 in the last 24 hours.

