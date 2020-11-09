Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 85.5 lakh; death toll above 1.26 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 case tally crossed the 85.5 lakh mark on Monday, rising by almost 46,000 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the Union health ministry data, the total caseload in the country stood at 85,53,657, rising by 45,903 cases in a day. The death toll rose to 1,26,611, adding 490 fresh fatalities. The total active cases stand at 5,09,673 after a decrease of 2,992 in the last 24 hours.
Nov 9, 2020
10:14
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana adds 857 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths take toll to 1,381
Telangana reported 857 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 2,51,188 while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,381, the state government said on Monday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 250, followed by Rangareddy (88) and Medchal Malkajgiri (61) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on Sunday. As many as 19,239 are under treatment and 23,806 samples were tested on November 8. Cumulatively, 46,42,276 samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 1,24,859, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 percent, while it was 1.5 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.79 percent, while it was 92.5 percent in the country. The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 16,449.
Nov 9, 2020
10:03
Nov 9, 2020
09:40
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi sees record single-day spike of 7,745 coronavirus cases
Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 7,745 coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the positivity rate increasing to 15.26 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution, the health department said. The new infections, which took the national capital's tally to 4,38,529, came out of 50,754 tests conducted the previous day, according to a health bulletin. There are 41,857 active cases in the city, the bulletin said. Seventy-seven more fatalities took the death toll to 6,989, it said. On Saturday, Delhi had reported 79 deaths, the highest in over four months. On Friday, over 7,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city for the first time, while the recovery rate was over 89 per cent. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Sunday stood at 34,772 and RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT test figures were 15,982 in all, totalling 50,754, the bulletin stated. The number of containment zones in Delhi increased from 3,857 on Saturday to 3,878 on Sunday.
Nov 9, 2020
09:31
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 85.5 lakh; death toll above 1.26 lakh
India COVID-19 case tally crosses the 85.5 lakh mark on Monday, rising by almost 46,000 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the Union health ministry data, the total caseload in the country stood at 85,53,657, rising by 45,903 cases in a day. The death toll rose to 1,26,611, adding 490 fresh fatalities. The total active cases stand at 5,09,673 after a decrease of 2,992 in the last 24 hours. In its last most recent update, the Union health ministry had placed the total number of cases at 85,07,754 and the death toll at 1,26,121. The ministry had said that 78,68,968 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Nov 9, 2020
09:14
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases around 85.5 lakh
India COVID-19 case tally neared the 85.5 lakh mark on Monday, rising by more than 43,000 cases in a day. As per a PTI tally on Sunday at 10.30 pm, the total caseload in the country stood at 85,41,916, rising by 43,707 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 1,26,486, adding 480 fresh fatalities. The PTI tally didn't include numbers from Delhi and Karnataka at the time as the state health bulletins were yet to come out. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 85,07,754 and the death toll at 1,26,121. The ministry said that 78,68,968 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Nov 9, 2020
09:02
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 case total tops 50 million
The coronavirus has hit another sobering milestone: more than 50 million positive cases worldwide since the pandemic began. Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker reported more than 50.2 million COVID-19 cases globally as of Sunday. There have been more than 1.2 million deaths from the disease worldwide since the pandemic started. The US, with about 4 percent of the world's population, represents almost a fifth of all reported cases. The country has had more than 9.8 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started, according to Johns Hopkins University's data. Coronavirus cases and deaths also continue to soar in the US, as they are in many countries. The US reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the university.