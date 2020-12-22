Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,55,560 with 24,337 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 96 lakh, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,45,810 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.53 percent. In comparison, the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent, according to the data. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 15th consecutive day. There are 3,03,639 active coronavirus cases in the country which comprise 3.02 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: New daily cases dip below 20,000 after nearly 6 months The number of new coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours was recorded below 20,000 after nearly six months while the COVID19 active caseload fell below 3 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. India's COVID19 caseload rose to 1,00,75,116 with19,556 new infections being reported in a day. The death toll increased to 1,46,111 with 301 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Coronavirus News LIVE updates: COVID-19 tally in Andamans rises to 4,888 with seven new cases Seven more people have tested positive for COVID19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,888, a health department official said on Tuesday. All the fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said. Coronavirus news LIVE updates: First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Singapore Singapore has received its first shipment of COVID19 vaccines, making it the first country in Asia to take the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as it plans to inoculate its 5.7 million people by the third quarter of 2021. The first batch of the PfizerBioNTech COVID19 vaccine landed in Singapore on Monday, The Straits Times reported. #COVID19 India Updates | Total cases see additions of less than 20,000 for 1st time in nearly 6 months. Active cases fall for 25 consecutive days, it's now below 3 lk

Single-day testing is above 10 lk Vs prev day's 9 lk. Single-day deaths remain below 400 for 9th straight day pic.twitter.com/7iMSUtFByZ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 22, 2020



Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Jharkhand reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, one more death Jharkhand's COVID19 tally mounted to 1,13,198 as 173 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Tuesday. The death toll rose to 1,011 as one person from Dumka succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said. Coronavirus news LIVE updates: COVID-19 norms go for a toss at BJP MLA's wedding in Maharashtra Social distancing norms were flouted at a BJP MLA's wedding here, with hundreds of people attending it and many of them, including senior party leaders, not bothering to wear masks. Viral videos of the wedding showed state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis intearcting with people at close quarters without wearing masks. Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Seven positive in latest round of Premier League COVID-19 tests Seven individuals tested positive for COVID19 in the last round of tests conducted between Dec. 1420 on 1,569 Premier League players and staff, the league said on Monday. Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Biden publicly receives COVID-19 vaccine US President elect Joe Biden on Monday publicly received the COVID19 vaccine and said he was doing this to demonstrate that people should be ready to take the vaccine when it is available. Biden received the first course of the PfizerBioNTech vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital. Coronavirus news LIVE updates: House passes $900 billion COVID relief, catchall measure The House easily passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Lawmakers tacked on a USD 1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business in a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation as Capitol Hill prepared to close the books on the year.. Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Australian COVID-19 cluster slows to five-day low Australia's most populous state on Tuesday reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID19 cases in nearly a week, fuelling optimism that contact tracing and social distancing were working to bring a dangerous new outbreak in Sydney under control. Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Asian stocks slip as new COVID-19 strain darkens recovery prospects Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, extending a pullback from multiyear highs hit last week on renewed fears a highly infectious new strain of COVID19 that shut down much of Britain could lead to a slower global economic recovery.