  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 3 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: New daily cases dip below 20,000 after nearly 6 months

Anshul | Published: December 22, 2020 10:41 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,55,560 with 24,337 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 96 lakh, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,45,810 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.53 percent. In comparison, the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent, according to the data. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 15th consecutive day. There are 3,03,639 active coronavirus cases in the country which comprise 3.02 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement