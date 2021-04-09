Coronavirus News & Live Updates: India reports 1.31 lakh new cases, 780 deaths in last 24 hours

Around 37 doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital test COVID positive: Sources

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has also hit Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as 37 doctors at the private facility have tested positive for the virus, and five of them are admitted for treatment, sources said on Thursday. There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital over the past few weeks, and the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year.

