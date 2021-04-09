  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News & Live Updates: India reports 1.31 lakh new cases, 780 deaths in last 24 hours

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 09, 2021 09:54 AM IST

event highlights

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9.40 crore, the Union Health Ministry data showed. A total of 9,40,96,689 vaccine doses have been given, according to a provisional report till 8 pm on Thursday. These include 89,74,122 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,48,206 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 98,09,525 frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, and 45,41,636 FLWs who have taken the second dose. Besides, 2,59,55,762 and 5,20,339 beneficiaries for over 45 years old to 59 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively while 3,74,95,435 and 13,51,664 individuals above 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively.

