Coronavirus News & Live Updates: India reports 1.31 lakh new cases, 780 deaths in last 24 hours

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9.40 crore, the Union Health Ministry data showed. A total of 9,40,96,689 vaccine doses have been given, according to a provisional report till 8 pm on Thursday. These include 89,74,122 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,48,206 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 98,09,525 frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, and 45,41,636 FLWs who have taken the second dose. Besides, 2,59,55,762 and 5,20,339 beneficiaries for over 45 years old to 59 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively while 3,74,95,435 and 13,51,664 individuals above 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively.
Apr 9, 2021
10:56
All the public religious services in Churches, Chapels and institutions of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts of our Archdiocese will be suspended from April 7 to 20. However, Churches/Chapels maybe kept open for private visits and adoration: Archdiocese of Bangalore
Share:
Apr 9, 2021
10:43
बढ़ते कोरोना संकट में वैक्सीन की कमी एक अतिगंभीर समस्या है, ‘उत्सव’ नहीं- अपने देशवासियों को ख़तरे में डालकर वैक्सीन एक्सपोर्ट क्या सही है?
केंद्र सरकार सभी राज्यों को बिना पक्षपात के मदद करे।
In view of the surge of COVID-19 patients, all the non-COVID services provided at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital are hereby suspended with immediate effect till further orders: Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi
Share:
Apr 9, 2021
10:16
25,40,41,584 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to April 8, 2021. Of these 13,64,205 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Share:
Apr 9, 2021
09:54
India reports 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,30,60,542
Total recoveries: 1,19,13,292
Active cases: 9,79,608
Death toll: 1,67,642
Share:
Apr 9, 2021
09:41
Vaccination centres which will be operational in #mumbai on 9 April 2021 However due to limited stock this might exhaust at early n few centre will be declared out of stock. However no worries all centre will start with full capacity asap. Centres marked red will be closed 2mrw. pic.twitter.com/VGCOWu6kDi
Around 37 doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital test COVID positive: Sources
The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has also hit Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as 37 doctors at the private facility have tested positive for the virus, and five of them are admitted for treatment, sources said on Thursday. There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital over the past few weeks, and the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year.
Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao urged people to follow all COVID guidelines and be alert to contain the spread of Covid. The CM has suggested that in-crowd rush places like Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchel districts people in Corporations and Municipalities should be alert: CMO
Share:
Apr 9, 2021
08:49
The Telangana Chief Minister has instructed the officials concerned to increase the Corona tests as there is a surge in the cases. He said all the frontline workers should be vaccinated cent percent. The CM wanted the entire process should be completed in a week’s time: CMO
Share:
Apr 9, 2021
08:44
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that for the Corona curtailment, the wearing of masks should be implemented strictly. If people do not wear masks they should be fined Rs 1000 per person: Chief Minister's Office (CMO)
Share:
Apr 9, 2021
08:34
Uttarakhand: A total of 90 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT-Roorkee in the last few days, says institute's media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava
Share:
Apr 9, 2021
08:21
The fear of lockdown has forced migrant workers to return to their hometowns.
Maharashtra: A UP-bound train was seen packed with migrant labourers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai yesterday.