Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 5 tonnes of oxygen concentrator dispatched from New York to India

Italy imposes travel ban from India over COVID-19 variant
Italy has joined other countries by imposing restrictions on travel from India to avert the spread of a COVID-19 variant as the Asian nation struggles with a surge in infections. Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Twitter he had signed an order barring foreign travellers who have been in India in the past 14 days from entering the country.
How Delhi's Saroj Hospital saved over 100 lives
At the Saroj Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi, distraught staff broke down and started praying anxiously as the lives of over 100 patients hung by a thread with oxygen supply rapidly depleting. The nurses, paramedics, and others at the private hospital had spent hours running around in search of supplies and making frantic calls to the government and police, but to no avail.
The High Court Of Uttarakhand closed till May 2. Hearing in cases to be done via video conferencing from May 3. Application for matters of urgent hearing to be submitted to the High Court Registrar.
27,93,21,177 samples tested for COVID-19 up to April 25. Of these 14,02,367 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Delhi government appoints nodal officers to coordinate between oxygen suppliers, hospitals
Uttarakhand: Curfew imposed in Kotdwar and Swargashram areas of Pauri Garhwal district from April 26 to May 3.
More than 300 oxygen concentrators have been dispatched from John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, on Sunday morning. Air India’s A102 is transporting five tonnes of oxygen concentrators as cargo and is scheduled to land in Delhi by Monday noon: Indian government official in the US
Uttarakhand: Shri Hemkunt Sahib Yatra has been postponed. The yatra was scheduled to begin on May 10.
Uttarakhand: Curfew to be imposed in Dehradun district’s Rishikesh, Dehradun, Garhi Cantt, and Clement Town’s municipal areas from 7 pm of April 26 to 5 am of May 3.