Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 44,879 new coronavirus infections, India's overall tally stood at 87,28,795 as the death toll touched 1,28,668, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. While the recovery rate stands at 93 percent, the positivity rate slips to 5.55 percent from Thursday's 5.63 percent.

Recoveries increase by 49,079 while active cases fall by 4,747. Deaths rise by more than 500 for the third straight day. The total testing done in the last 24 hours stands at 11.39 lakh vs the previous day’s 11.93 lakh.

T'gana logs 997 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; Chiranjeevi tests negative