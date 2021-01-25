Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases at 13,203 against recoveries of 13,298; recovery rate remains at 96.83%

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India's COVID-19 tally of active cases fell to 1,84,182 on January 25. With 12,921 infections reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,06,68,356, while the recoveries surged to 1,03,30,084, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.Till Jan 24, over 1.6 million healthcare workers across India were inoculated, while govt is planning to inoculate over 30 crore high-risk groups, including healthcare and frontline workers, the elderly, and those with comorbidities by July 2021.
Jan 25, 2021
10:30
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Oil prices fall for second session as COVID-19 lockdown concerns cast pall over demand prospects
Oil prices slipped for a second straight session on Monday as renewed COVID-19 lockdowns raised fresh concerns about global fuel demand. Brent crude futures for March fell 15 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $55.26 a barrel by 0158 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for March was at $52.19 a barrel, down 8 cents, or 0.2 percent. China reported a climb in new COVID-19 cases on Monday, casting a pall over demand prospects in the world's largest energy consumer, the main pillar of strength for global oil consumption. Read MORE.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:29
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Australia approves Pfizer vaccine, warns of limited global AstraZeneca supply
Australia on Monday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use but warned AstraZeneca's international production problems mean the country would need to distribute a locally manufactured shot earlier than planned. The country's medical regulator was one of the first in the world to complete a comprehensive approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, noting it was a year since the first local coronavirus case was detected. Vaccination of priority groups with the Pfizer vaccine is expected to begin in late February, at 80,000 doses per week, Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters. Pfizer had told the Australian government it anticipated continuous supply but would provide global production guidance "in mid-February for March and beyond on a weekly basis," he said.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:28
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: South Korea reports 437 new COVID cases
South Korea has reported another new 437 infections of the coronavirus as officials raised alarm over an outbreak at a missionary training school. Around 130 students and teachers were found infected so far at the church-run academy in the central city of Daejeon. Prime Minster Chung Sye-kyun during a virus meeting called for health officials to deal swiftly with the outbreak at the Daejeon school and prevent transmissions from spreading further. South Korea throughout the pandemic has repeatedly seen huge infection clusters emerge from religious groups, including more than 5,000 infections tied to the secretive Shincheonji Church of Jesus that drove a major outbreak in the southeastern region in spring last year.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tata in talks to launch Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in India, reports
Tata Medical & Diagnostics is said to have started initial discussions with Moderna Inc for a partnership to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Monday. Tata could team up with the India's Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) to carry out clinical trials of Moderna's vaccine candidate in India, the report cited officials familiar with the matter. The Indian government this month gave emergency-use approval to a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd and state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, and another licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca PLC that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:24
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: U.S. coronavirus cases top 25 million
The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 25 million on Sunday, a Reuters tally showed, as states accelerate their vaccine distribution and more infectious strains are found globally. The United States has administered at least 21.8 million doses of COVID vaccines, to about 6% of its population. The two vaccines currently approved also require a second dose. The number of new infections is slowing after a surge following Thanksgiving and year-end holidays, with about 25% of the total U.S. COVID-19 cases recorded in the past 30 days. U.S. deaths have also soared this year as more than 70,000 people have lost their lives in the last 25 days, taking the toll to more than 417,000 and predicted to surpass 500,000 by February. The number of hospitalized patients has fallen in the past 10 days and last Thursday dropped below 120,000 for the first time since Dec. 27. But some health officials are concerned the current vaccines may not work well against the South African variant of the virus, which is why Biden administration has imposed travel bans to South Africa.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:21
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mexican president contracts COVID-19 after worst week of pandemic
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 amid the country's deadliest week yet in the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed the health system of the Mexican capital to its limits. The 67-year-old president, who was a heavy smoker until suffering a major heart attack in 2013, said in a tweet that his symptoms were light and he was receiving treatment. "As always, I am optimistic," said Lopez Obrador, who has resisted wearing a face mask in public since the virus reached Mexico over 10 months ago. The president, who is back in Mexico City after a three-day visit to parts of northern and central Mexico, said he would continue working, and still planned to take part in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday morning.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:14
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Additions to total cases at 13,203 against recoveries of 13,298. Recovery rate remains at 96.83%, positivity at 1.73% & mortality at 1.44%
#COVID19 India Updates | Additions to total cases at 13,203 against recoveries of 13,298. Recovery rate remains at 96.83%, positivity at 1.73% & mortality at 1.44% pic.twitter.com/0FMrhfwwDS
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new COVID-19 variant
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of a new variant of COVID-19, a senior U.S. public health official told Reuters. Biden on Monday is also reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders. Read more HERE.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:12
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Home health care services on rise in pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has not only forced many professionals to work from home, but also pushed people suffering from various ailments to opt for home health care services instead of going to hospitals for treatment. This is just a beginning and the home health care system has a lot to offer in future, say experts. Patients who have to undergo dialysis, physiotherapy and chemotherapy are preferring health care services at home and many are also taking telemedicine consultations, they say. Talking to PTI, Dr Avinash Ignatius, a nephrologist and transplant physician at a well-known Pune-based hospital, said those suffering from kidney-related problems now have an option of "peritoneal dialysis" which can be done at home. "In this case, a hemodialysis machine along with all support systems is installed at home. A dialysis technician goes there and does the patient's dialysis," he said. He said tele-consultation with doctors is also picking up among those suffering from chronic kidney ailments.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:11
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Thane records 318 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
With the addition of 318 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,51,959, an official said on Monday. Five more people have also succumbed to the disease, raising the COVID-19 toll in the district to 6,114, he said. At present, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.43 per cent, he said. So far, 2,42,349 patients have recuperated from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 96.19 percent. As of now, there are 3,496 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said. In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has reached 45,023, while the death toll is 1,196, an official from the district administration said.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:08
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country and the world. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.