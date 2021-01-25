Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases at 13,203 against recoveries of 13,298; recovery rate remains at 96.83%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: U.S. coronavirus cases top 25 million

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 25 million on Sunday, a Reuters tally showed, as states accelerate their vaccine distribution and more infectious strains are found globally. The United States has administered at least 21.8 million doses of COVID vaccines, to about 6% of its population. The two vaccines currently approved also require a second dose. The number of new infections is slowing after a surge following Thanksgiving and year-end holidays, with about 25% of the total U.S. COVID-19 cases recorded in the past 30 days. U.S. deaths have also soared this year as more than 70,000 people have lost their lives in the last 25 days, taking the toll to more than 417,000 and predicted to surpass 500,000 by February. The number of hospitalized patients has fallen in the past 10 days and last Thursday dropped below 120,000 for the first time since Dec. 27. But some health officials are concerned the current vaccines may not work well against the South African variant of the virus, which is why Biden administration has imposed travel bans to South Africa.