Coronavirus News LIVE: Unlock 2.0 begins today; India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 5,66,840

Airbus to lay off 15,000 employees as coronavirus pandemic hits business

The world's largest aircraft manufacturer Airbus has decided to lay off nearly 15,000 employees across France, Germany, Spain and the UK as demand for air travel has nosedived amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This adaptation is expected to result in a reduction of around 15,000 positions no later than summer 2021. The information and consultation process with social partners has begun with a view to reaching agreements for implementation starting in autumn 2020," the Europe-based company said in a statement.

The decision will impact 5,000 positions in France, 5,100 in Germany, 900 in Spain, 1,700 in the UK and 1,300 at other worldwide sites of Airbus.

The unprecedented disruption in demand for air travel has led to a nearly 40 percent drop in commercial aircraft business activity and this translates into need for lesser number of aircraft in sync with the market size.