Coronavirus News LIVE: Unlock 2.0 begins today; India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 5,66,840

Coronavirus News LIVE: As Unlock-2 begins from Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,85,493, including 2,20,114 active cases, 3,47,979 cured/discharged/migrated and 17,400 deaths. The nationwide toll rose to 18,653 news cases with 507 new fatalities being reported in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu again surpassed Delhi to regain the second spot among the list of worst-hit states by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his press conference yesterday announced an extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) which aims to provide free ration for 80 crore people, by five more months till the end of November.
Jul 1, 2020
09:31
507 deaths and 18,653 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Positive cases in India stand at 5,85,493 including 2,20,114 active cases, 3,47,979 cured/discharged/migrated & 17,400 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/9Faj9kP65c
Airbus to lay off 15,000 employees as coronavirus pandemic hits business
The world's largest aircraft manufacturer Airbus has decided to lay off nearly 15,000 employees across France, Germany, Spain and the UK as demand for air travel has nosedived amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This adaptation is expected to result in a reduction of around 15,000 positions no later than summer 2021. The information and consultation process with social partners has begun with a view to reaching agreements for implementation starting in autumn 2020," the Europe-based company said in a statement.
The decision will impact 5,000 positions in France, 5,100 in Germany, 900 in Spain, 1,700 in the UK and 1,300 at other worldwide sites of Airbus.
The unprecedented disruption in demand for air travel has led to a nearly 40 percent drop in commercial aircraft business activity and this translates into need for lesser number of aircraft in sync with the market size.
Jul 1, 2020
09:08
Coronavirus is expected to have cost 400 million jobs in the second quarter, UN agency estimates
The coronavirus pandemic is expected to have resulted in a 14% drop in global working hours in the second quarter of 2020, the International Labour Organization has said.
The United Nations’ labor agency said this updated fall in working hours was the equivalent of 400 million full-time job losses globally in the second quarter, based on a standard 48-hour working week.
This marked a “sharp increase” on the 10.7% fall in working hours, or 305 million job losses, that the ILO forecasted for that period, in its previous report on the impact of Covid-19 on the labor market, published in May. Click here to read more
Jul 1, 2020
08:58
Odisha: Preparations underway for Bahuda Rath Yatra or the ‘Return Car Festival’ from Gundicha Temple to Jagannath Temple in Puri, on the 9th day of #JagannathRathYatra.
There will be a complete lockdown on Sundays from July 5 to August 2, says Karnataka govt
In its Unlock guidelines, the state government said, "There shall be complete lockdown on Sundays from July 5 and followed by next 4 Sundays till August 2. However, essential activities will allowed during night curfew, and will be permitted during Sunday lockdown too. Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted as per norms".
It further stated that all government offices/Boards and Corporations, except those operating and maintaining essential services, shall remain closed on all Saturdays till 2nd week of August.
Jul 1, 2020
08:54
Important Update: Mumbai's famous Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav this time in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. A blood and plasma donation camp will be set up in its place instead.
Jul 1, 2020
08:53
Global coronavirus cases at 1.03 crore now, says John Hopkins University
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.03 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.06 lakh.
With over 26 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.
Jul 1, 2020
08:52
350 trains to ply in Mumbai from today, strictly for essential services
Central Railway and Western Railway will run additional 150 and 148 local services, respectively, in Mumbai from 1 July, reports PTI. Only essential staff including those of Centre, IT, defense, Raj Bhavan will be allowed and no general passengers will be allowed yet, the news agency quotes Railways minister Piyush Goyal as saying.
Jul 1, 2020
08:51
In the meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,66,840 with nearly 66 percent cases reported in June alone. The nationwide toll rose to 16,893 with 418 new fatalities being reported in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu again surpassed Delhi to regain the second spot among the list of worst-hit states by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his press conference yesterday announced an extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) which aims to provide free ration for 80 crore people, by five more months till the end of November.