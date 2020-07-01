  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE: Unlock 2.0 begins today; India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 5,66,840

Mousumi Paul | Published: July 01, 2020 09:41 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE: As Unlock-2 begins from Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,85,493, including 2,20,114 active cases, 3,47,979 cured/discharged/migrated and 17,400 deaths. The nationwide toll rose to 18,653 news cases with 507 new fatalities being reported in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu again surpassed Delhi to regain the second spot among the list of worst-hit states by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his press conference yesterday announced an extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) which aims to provide free ration for 80 crore people, by five more months till the end of November.

