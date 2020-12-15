Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Coronavirus news LIVE: India's total cases past 99 lakh; Delhi AIIMS nurses go on strike

Mousumi Paul | Published: December 15, 2020 10:02 AM IST

Coronavirus news LIVE: With 22,065 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 99,06,165. With 354 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,43,709. Total active cases at 3,39,820. Total discharged cases at 94,22,636 with 34,477 new discharges in the last 24 hours. A total of 94,22,636 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. 
