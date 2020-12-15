Coronavirus news LIVE: India's total cases past 99 lakh; Delhi AIIMS nurses go on strike

Coronavirus news LIVE: With 22,065 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 99,06,165. With 354 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,43,709. Total active cases at 3,39,820. Total discharged cases at 94,22,636 with 34,477 new discharges in the last 24 hours. A total of 94,22,636 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.
Dec 15, 2020
10:30
A total of 15,55,60,655 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 14th December. Of these, 9,93,665 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE Updates: The city recorded 477 fresh COVID-19 cases, the second lowest rise in a day after almost a month, taking the count of infections to 2,87,303, the city civic body said. With seven deaths, the second lowest in a day this month, the cumulative toll went up to 10,988, it said. The number of recoveries went up to 2,66,695 with 533 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the day. The number of active cases has once again fallen below 10,000 to 9,008, after the removal of 3,586 duplicate cases from the list by the ICMR. (PTI)
Dec 15, 2020
09:59
With 22,065 new COVID 19 infections, India's total cases rise to 99,06,165
With 354 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,43,709. Total active cases at 3,39,820
Total discharged cases at 94,22,636 with 34,477 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
With 22,065 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 99,06,165
With 354 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,43,709. Total active cases at 3,39,820
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates: Over one lakh health workers in Jammu and Kashmir will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first phase when a vaccine is available in the country, a senior official said. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has identified over 4,000 sites and 24,000 vaccinators for it, he said. The health administration has already started advance planning for coronavirus vaccine rollout and deputy commissioners have prepared district-wise micro-plans for vaccination sites, cold chain storage points and logistics requirements. (Source: PTI)
Dec 15, 2020
09:32
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 15,55,60,655 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 14 with 9,93,665 samples being tested on Monday.
Dec 15, 2020
09:18
Delhi AIIMS Nurses Union on an indefinite strike over redressal of their demands, including that related to 6th Central Pay Commission
Coronavirus in Canada LIVE Updates: Canada on Monday announced a Can$458 million ($380 million) aid package to help developing countries fight the coronavirus pandemic. Of that amount, Can$230 million will go to the UN children's agency UNICEF to buy approximately three million treatments based on new therapeutic antibodies, once clinical trials are complete and approvals received, according to international development minister Karina Gould.
Dec 15, 2020
08:43
Historic US COVID vaccine campaign begins; nurse gets first jab
An intensive care unit nurse became the first person in the United States to receive the newly authorized Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, calling it a sign that "healing is coming" as the U.S. coronavirus death toll approaches 300,000. Sandra Lindsay, who has treated some of the sickest COVID-19 patients for months, was given the vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the New York City borough of Queens, an early epicenter of the country's COVID-19 outbreak, receiving applause on a livestream with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
"It didn't feel any different from taking any other vaccine," Lindsay said. "I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe."
Dec 15, 2020
08:28
Coronavirus in London LIVE Updates: London will move into England's highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions, the government said on Monday, citing increased infection rates that may be partly linked to a new variant of the coronavirus.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said more than 1,000 cases of the new variant had been identified, mainly in southeastern England.
Although there was currently nothing to suggest the new strain was likely to cause more serious disease or that it would not respond to a vaccine, Hancock said that it could be contributing to higher infection rates.
"Over the last week, we've seen very sharp, exponential rises in the virus across London, Kent, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire," Hancock told the House of Commons in a statement, referring to counties near London.
"We do not know the extent to which this is because of the new variant, but no matter its cause, we have to take swift and decisive action," he said, announcing that the entire capital and some neighbouring areas would go into "High Alert" level. (Source: Reuters)
Dec 15, 2020
08:15
Mizoram reported 9 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt
Fresh Update: AIIMS nurses went on strike at 3 pm on Monday to press their demand to rectify anomaly in the implementation in the Sixth Pay Commission recommendation, among others. Various patients were left unattended during this strike.
Dec 15, 2020
08:05
Sputnik V vaccine efficacy is 91.4%, says RDIF
The efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4 percent, based on the final control point analysis of data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose, according to a statement issued by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Gamelya Institute on Monday.
The vaccine efficacy against severe cases of coronavirus was 100 percent. Among the confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, 20 severe cases were recorded in the placebo group, while no severe cases were recorded in the vaccine group, the statement said.
The analysis of the efficacy at the final control point was carried out on the basis of 78 confirmed cases identified in the placebo group (62 cases) and in the vaccine group (16 cases). The ratio of the placebo group to the vaccinated group is 1 to 3.
As per official figure, by now more than 26,000 volunteers have been vaccinated as part of double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled Phase III post-registration clinical trials of Sputnik V in Russia. Read more here
Dec 15, 2020
08:04
To begin with, India's total cases rise to 98,84,100, with 336 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The updated health ministry data further shows country's active cases at 3,52,586. The number of total recoveries have risen to 93,88,159. Till Sunday, a total of 15,45,66,990 samples were tested for coronavirus.
Moreover, daily COVID-19 cases declined to a 161-day low, with 22,273 fresh infection cases on Monday. This is the lowest count seen since July 6.
Dec 14, 2020
22:47
Dec 14, 2020
22:14
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US COVID vaccine campaign begins; nurse gets first jab
The biggest vaccination drive in American history got underway on Monday with a critical care nurse here becoming the first person in the US to be vaccinated for COVID-19, providing a glimmer of hope as the country nears the grim milestone of nearly 300,000 coronavirus deaths. Frontline nurse Sandra Lindsay was administered the shot developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, in Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens Monday. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said the pandemic has been horrific. It was a modern-day battlefield and that's why the word heroes is so appreciate for what you did. The vaccine is the weapon that will end the war. It is the beginning of the last chapter of the book, Cuomo said just before Lindsay was given the vaccination. Cuomo clapped as he watched Lindsay take the vaccination shot. Lindsay said she feels hopeful and relieved and healing is coming.
Dec 14, 2020
21:35
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19: 21 more deaths, 464 fresh cases in Punjab
The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab rose to 5,098 on Monday with 21 more fatalities, while 464 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,60,659. Five deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, three each from Patiala and Mohali, two each from Faridkot, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Sangrur and one each from Muktsar and Gurdaspur, according to a medical bulletin. There are 6,881 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as per the bulletin. Mohali reported 97 new cases, Jalandhar 90 and Ludhiana 65. A total of 633 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,48,680. Nineteen critical patients are on ventilator, while 140 on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
Dec 14, 2020
19:38
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pfizer CEO says in talks with U.S. on more COVID-19 shots
Pfizer's chief executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that the drugmaker has not yet signed an agreement with the United States on providing 100 million more coronavirus vaccine doses in 2021. Bourla told CNN in an interview that Pfizer is still negotiating with the U.S. on whether it will be able to deliver the vaccine in the second or third quarter of the year.
Dec 14, 2020
19:23
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4%, based on the final control point analysis of data
The efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4 percent, based on the final control point analysis of data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose. The calculation was based on the analysis of data of volunteers (n = 22 714) who received both the first and second doses of the Sputnik V vaccine or placebo at the third and final control point of 78 confirmed cases in accordance with the Phase III clinical trials protocol. The advance to the third and final statistically significant representative control point allowed for the final proof of the efficacy of the vaccine of over 90 percent. The Sputnik V vaccine efficacy against severe cases of coronavirus was 100 percent. Among the confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, 20 severe cases were recorded in the placebo group, while no severe cases were recorded in the vaccine group.
Dec 14, 2020
19:22
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: SputnikV vaccine’s efficacy is confirmed at 91.4% based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions, says BBC
London is likely to be placed into the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus infection rates, the BBC reported on Monday, as one of the world's richest cities struggles to contain the disease. Earlier this month, the government implemented a three-tiered system of restrictions in England to try to keep a second wave of the virus under control following a month-long lockdown. More than 40 percent of citizens were placed in the highest risk category. However the capital, whose 9 million people and world-leading financial centre make it the engine of the British economy, is currently only in the second highest tier of restrictions.
Dec 14, 2020
19:03
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi registers 1,376 fresh coronavirus cases
With 1,376 fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbs to over 6.08 lakh; death toll reaches 10,074 with 60 new fatalities: Authorities
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Germany likely to be under lockdown until early next year: Merkel aide
Germany is unlikely to lift its coronavirus lockdown early next year, a top aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, signalling Europe's biggest economy will have to contend with the crippling restrictions well into the winter months. Merkel and German state leaders agreed to shut most stores from Wednesday until Jan. 10 to reverse a tide of COVID-19 infections that lighter restrictions introduced last month had failed to tame.
Dec 14, 2020
18:53
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US set for first COVID-19 shots as shipments begin arriving
Hospital workers begin unloading precious frozen vials of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, with the first vaccinations against a scourge that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans expected later in the day. For health workers who, along with nursing home residents, will be first in line for vaccination, hope is tempered by grief and the sheer exhaustion of months spent battling a coronavirus that still is surging in the U.S. and around the world. Packed in dry ice to stay at ultra-frozen temperatures, the first of nearly 3 million doses being shipped in staggered batches this week made their way by truck and by plane around the country Sunday from Pfizer's Kalamazoo, Michigan, factory. Once they arrive at distribution centers, each state directs where the doses go next.
Dec 14, 2020
18:40
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: America's virus concerns stable as cases spike, says AP-NORC poll
Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic are spiking across the country, yet a new poll finds little increase in alarm among Americans about COVID-19 infections and no significant change in opinion about how the government should act to slow the spread. The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds about 4 in 10 Americans say they are extremely or very worried about themselves or a family member being infected with the virus, about the same as in October and slightly lower than in surveys conducted in March and in July. Stable majorities continue to favor requirements that people wear masks and limit the size of gatherings.
Dec 14, 2020
18:23
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,229 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,66,728; death toll 8,083
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,083 on Monday with 11 more fatalities, while 1,229 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,66,728, an official said. "In past 24 hours, 1,229 fresh cases were reported in the state while in the same period, 1,927 people were discharged. "At present there are 18,918 active cases and the total number of people discharged after treatment stands at 5,39,727," Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.
Dec 14, 2020
17:58
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: U.S. Congress in sprint to fund government, approve COVID-19 emergency aid
The U.S. Congress will try this week to end months of indecision and infighting over the federal government's budget priorities and coronavirus aid, with more than $2 trillion in funding from Washington potentially at stake. Lawmakers, facing a midnight Friday deadline, will scurry to put the finishing touches on a $1.4 trillion spending bill for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1. At stake are funds for federally run programs ranging from healthcare, homeland security and military readiness to foreign aid, national parks and nutrition programs. They have been operating on temporary funding since October.
Dec 14, 2020
17:38
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Remdesivir may be highly effective against coronavirus, case study finds
Remdesivir may be a highly effective antiviral against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a new single-patient study that contradicts previous research which found the drug had no impact on death rates from the disease. The researchers from the University of Cambridge in the UK who gave the drug to a patient with COVID-19 and a rare immune disorder observed a dramatic improvement in his symptoms and the disappearance of the virus. The new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, used a different approach to determine the effects of the drug on COVID-19 in a closely monitored patient.
Dec 14, 2020
17:33
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: One more COVID-19 death in Noida, 89 new cases
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed the district's death toll to 86 on Monday, while its infection tally surged to 24,180 with 89 new cases, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 829 from 850 the previous day, while the recovery rate reached 96.21 percent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state. On the brighter side, 111 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 23,265, the fifth highest in the state.
Dec 14, 2020
17:07
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths and 541 recoveries.
Total cases 8,75,836 Total recoveries 8,64,049 Death toll 7059