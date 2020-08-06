Coronavirus News LIVE: Karnataka's cases rise over 1.5 lakh; India's total cases surpass 19-lakh mark

Coronavirus News LIVE: In the last 24 hours, the total active cases in the country is now nearing 6 lakh, which is less than a third of the total Covid-19 burden in the country. About 52,509 fresh cases were reported, with 857 more deaths reported on Tuesday taking the total to 39,795. Meanwhile, in the US, 48,18,328 cases were reported, with 1,57,930 deaths, making it the worst-affected country in the world.
Aug 6, 2020
09:38
India reports single-day spike of 56,282 new #COVID19 cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The COVID tally of the country rises to 19,64,537 including 5,95,501 active cases, 13,28,337 cured/discharged/migrated & 40,699 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/dzBQVyDEHi
China became 'more aggressive' during COVID19; deployed troops along LAC, says Esper
The world has seen China become "more aggressive" during the COVID-19 pandemic, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said, asserting that the country has deployed troops along the Line of Actual Control with India and is acting out in a way that is "inconsistent" with international norms.
Esper said Beijing was trying to use the coronavirus tragedy to their advantage for "propaganda purposes".
Aug 6, 2020
09:09
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: New drug RLF-100 shows dramatic results for critical COVID-19 patients
Doctors at a hospital here have used a new drug called RLF-100, also known as aviptadil, that has led to rapid recovery from respiratory failure in critically ill COVID-19 patients. The drug has been approved by the FDA for emergency use at multiple clinical sites in patients who are too ill to enter the FDA's Phase 2/3 trials. Houston Methodist Hospital was the first to report the rapid recovery of patients on ventilators and those with severe medical conditions after three days of treatment.
Aug 6, 2020
09:02
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Ahmedabad COVID-19 hospital fire leaves 8 patients dead
A blaze in the wee hours at a private hospital here has left eight COVID-19 patients dead, a fire brigade official said on Thursday. The victims include five men and three women, who were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, the official said. Fire broke out around 3.30 am on Thursday, he said.
Aug 6, 2020
08:54
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 57,152 to 2,859,073 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday. The death toll has risen by 1,437 to 97,256 people within the same period of time.
Aug 6, 2020
08:43
Trump campaign blocked from tweeting over COVID misinformation, says AFP news agency
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates:US remains the worst-hit country by far in the world,as it has recorded 4,818,328 total cases and 157,930 deaths till now, said John Hopkins University. It added 1,262 more deaths to its Covid-19 toll in the past 24 hours.
Aug 6, 2020
08:24
