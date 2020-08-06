  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE: Karnataka's cases rise over 1.5 lakh; India's total cases surpass 19-lakh mark

Mousumi Paul | Published: August 06, 2020 09:45 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE: In the last 24 hours, the total active cases in the country is now nearing 6 lakh, which is less than a third of the total Covid-19 burden in the country. About 52,509 fresh cases were reported, with 857 more deaths reported on Tuesday taking the total to 39,795. Meanwhile, in the US, 48,18,328 cases were reported, with 1,57,930 deaths, making it the worst-affected country in the world. 

