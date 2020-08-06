Coronavirus News LIVE: Karnataka's cases rise over 1.5 lakh; India's total cases surpass 19-lakh mark

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: China became 'more aggressive' during COVID19; deployed troops along LAC, says Esper

The world has seen China become "more aggressive" during the COVID-19 pandemic, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said, asserting that the country has deployed troops along the Line of Actual Control with India and is acting out in a way that is "inconsistent" with international norms.

Esper said Beijing was trying to use the coronavirus tragedy to their advantage for "propaganda purposes".