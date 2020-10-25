Coronavirus News Live: India's COVID tally above 78-lakh mark; total death count at 1.17 lakh

Welcome to our COVID-19 live blog

Hi, I am Mousumi Paul, from the desk team of CNBC-TV18. I will be giving you all the updates on the coronavirus today, so stay tuned!

To begin with, India's coronavirus count has crossed 78 lakh with a jump of 53,370 cases in the last 24 hours, government data shows. And 650 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total death count to 1,17,956. On Saturday, about 61 percent of the total recovered cases from COVID-19 are from six states and UTs of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, said the Union health ministry on Saturday. Globally, there have been over 4.25 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.48 people have died so far.