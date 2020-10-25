Coronavirus News Live: India's COVID tally above 78-lakh mark; total death count at 1.17 lakh

Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Surat reported 237 new coronavirus positive cases yesterday, increasing the tally in the district to 34,356, while the death toll rose by three to reach 1,005, an official told news agency PTI. Surat city saw 183 people getting discharged while the number was 74 in the rural parts of the district, he said. "Of the new cases, the city accounted for 168 and the rural areas 69. So far, 23,702 people have been discharged in Surat Municipal Corporation limits, which gives it a recovery rate of 92.30 percent," said the official.
Coronavirus in Punjab LIVE Updates: Punjab yesterday reported 12 more COVID-19 linked fatalities, taking the death toll to 4,107, while 485 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,30,640, according to a medical bulletin. Of the new fatalities, five were reported from Amritsar, two each from Mohali and Patiala and one each from Bathinda, Pathankot and Tarn Taran, the bulletin said. A total of 521 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the total recoveries to 1,22,256. (Source: PTI)
Coronavirus in Andaman & Nicobar LIVE Updates: 18 new COVID-19 cases and 8 recoveries reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 4,225 including 199 active cases, 58 deaths and 3,968 recoveries (Source: ANI)
India's Recovery Update: India's total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakh. The top 4 states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates: Delhi has recorded 4,116 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in 35 days, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 6,225, according to a Delhi government bulletin. This is the second consecutive day when over 4,000 cases were recorded in the city. On Friday, 4,086 cases were recorded. With the 4,116 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has climbed to 3,52,520, the bulletin said. (Source: PTI)
Welcome to our COVID-19 live blog
Hi, I am Mousumi Paul, from the desk team of CNBC-TV18. I will be giving you all the updates on the coronavirus today, so stay tuned!
To begin with, India's coronavirus count has crossed 78 lakh with a jump of 53,370 cases in the last 24 hours, government data shows. And 650 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total death count to 1,17,956. On Saturday, about 61 percent of the total recovered cases from COVID-19 are from six states and UTs of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, said the Union health ministry on Saturday. Globally, there have been over 4.25 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.48 people have died so far.