Coronavirus News LIVE: Goa opens to domestic tourists from July 2; Section 144 imposed in Mumbai until July 15

Coronavirus News LIVE: In a major update, Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai till July 15 by Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions, in view of COVID-19, reports ANI. As on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,85,493, including 2,20,114 active cases, 3,47,979 cured/discharged/migrated and 17,400 deaths. The nationwide toll rose to 18,653 new cases with 507 new fatalities being reported in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
Jul 1, 2020
16:03
Coronavirus in Goa LIVE Updates: State Tourism Minister says Goa open to domestic tourists from July 2
Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar announced on Wednesday that the coastal state will be open to tourists starting July 2, as 250 hotels have been granted permission to resume operations. Goa, one of the country's most popular tourist destinations, has remained shut for travellers since the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March. The decision to restart tourism activities was taken during a state cabinet meeting, the minister said. The tourism department has so far granted permission to 250 hotels, which can operate in keeping with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place by the state government. "We have decided to allow domestic travellers to enter Goa from July 2 onwards provided they comply with certain norms," the minister said. It will be mandatory for tourists to pre-book their stay at hotels, which have received the tourism department's approval, he said.
Jul 1, 2020
15:56
77 police personnel found positive for #COVID19 & 1 died in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 1,015 and death toll to 60 in the force: Maharashtra Police pic.twitter.com/ueab4qAHLj
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Indian Navy repatriates over 650 Indians from Iran
The Indian Navy repatriated over 600 Indians from Iran on July 1. Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa repatriated 687 Indian nationals from Iran and arrived at the VOC Port. It had left Bandar Abbas in Iran on June 25. Those who arrived on Wednesday hailed from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, officials said. On arrival, the evacuees were screened by the Port Health officials and their luggage was sanitised as per COVID-19 protocol. Self-declaration forms were obtained from the passengers and after completion of Immigration and Customs formalities, they were taken to their respective districts by buses. The Indian Navy has deployed its ships 'Jalashwa' and Airawat' to carry stranded Indians from different parts of the world like Maldives and Sri Lanka and has so far repatriated about 4,000 such persons, Defence sources said.
Jul 1, 2020
15:53
Coronavirus in Goa LIVE Updates: CM Pramod Sawant retracts statement on community transmission
Days after stating that community transmission of coronavirus might have set in in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday retracted his statement. Sawant said the "virus is not in the air" in Goa and that health authorities can identify trajectory of infection. "I might have said in the past that it's a community transmission in Goa. But I enquired and was told that it was not so..the virus is not in the air," the CM said. Initially a green zone, the number of cases in Goa rose steadily since the first week of May. As of now, the number of cases has crossed the 1,000-mark with four deaths. Sawant said the infection passed on from one person to another. "We need to be alert. I have been time and again asking people to keep a safe distance from each other, and wear mask. We should not violate these guidelines," the CM said.
Jul 1, 2020
15:44
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 cases mount at the ends of Earth in Timbuktu
Harandane Toure started taking malaria pills when he first spiked a fever but as the days passed his illness only worsened. Doctors ultimately told him he was among the hundreds now infected with the coronavirus in this town long fabled for being inaccessible from the rest of the world. There are no commercial flights to Timbuktu, whose remote location in the Sahara Desert has long made the town's name synonymous with the ends of the Earth. Health officials say the global pandemic has managed to reach here all the same. Already there are more than 500 cases including at least nine deaths, making it Mali's largest outbreak outside the capital. At the local hospital, a cluster of tents set up outside now houses 32 COVID-19 patients. There isn't a single ventilator available. Temperatures regularly soar above 45 degrees Celsius, adding to the patients' misery as they battle fever.
Jul 1, 2020
15:28
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE Updates: Lalbaugcha Raja mandal cancels Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai's most famous Ganpati idol, on Wednesday announced cancellation of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mandal will not install the Ganesh idol this year, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal's secretary Sudhir Salvi told reporters. It will organise blood and plasma donation camps and provide financial assistance to the families of policemen who died of COVID-19, he said. The 10-day festival begins on 'Ganesh Chaturthi', which falls on August 22 this year. TheLalbaugcha Raja Mandal has been installing the Ganpati idol at its pandal in Central Mumbai since 1934.
Haryana: People visit MGF Metropolitan mall as the government has allowed reopening of malls in Gurugram from today. RS Phogat, security officer of the mall says,"We're ensuring social distancing in the mall. Those above 65 years of age and below 10 years of age are not allowed". pic.twitter.com/jlby4ZTD8p
The coronavirus tally in Pakistan reached 2,13,470 with the detection of 4,133 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday. As many as 1,00,802 coronavirus patients have recovered so far, making it almost half of the total cases in the country, it said.
Jul 1, 2020
14:45
COVID-19: Bangladesh extends restriction measures till August 3
Bangladesh has extended restrictions imposed on public activities and movement across the country until August 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the number of positive cases rose to 1,45,483 and the death toll reached 1,847.
Jul 1, 2020
14:35
Second group of COVID-negative Pakistan players to depart for UK on Friday
Six Pakistani cricketers, who became eligible to join the squad in England after testing negative for COVID-19 following two tests, will leave for Manchester on Friday. Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz, who were found to be COVID-19 positive ahead of the team's departure last week, tested negative in the latest round of testing conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board.
Jul 1, 2020
14:34
Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police imposes Section 144 in city till July 15
Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 in the city from today in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 virus. All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as "Containment Zones" by the Municipal Authorities is prohibited except for essential services, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies.
Jul 1, 2020
14:25
COVID-19 cases in Thane district nearly doubled in 15 days
The COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district have nearly doubled in the last 15 days and risen considerably in the last one month, a data released by the authorities revealed. According to a health bulletin, Thane district, which had detected just 1,011 coronavirus cases till May 1, has recorded 33,324 infections till Tuesday night.
Jul 1, 2020
14:16
88 more people tested positive for #COVID19 in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 10,076: State Health Department
Complete lockdown in Mira Bhayander, Thane for 10 days
Thane city will observe a total lockdown from July 2 to July 12 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma said on Tuesday.
Non-essential services will not operate during this period nor would movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed, the order said. Movement of all essential goods as well as perishable items will be allowed during this period.
In neighbouring Mira Bhayander, also part of Thane district, civic authorities re-imposed total lockdown, including closing of shops dealing in essential items, between July 1-10 to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.
(Information Source: Firstpost)
Jul 1, 2020
13:44
Important Update: Section-144 imposed in Mumbai by Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions, in view of COVID-19
Jul 1, 2020
13:30
"Situation improving since last few days," says Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his media interaction today said that the situation is improving in the capital city.
"It was predicted that by 30th June Delhi would have 1 lakh cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today we only have 26,000 active cases. This is the result of everyone’s hard work. We have been able to control the situation," said Kejriwal.
He further stated that efforts with more vigour should be continued.
Patanjali claims that "#COVID19 patients group that received its medicines, showed 67% recovery in 3 days & 100% recovery in 7 days of treatment, that is, all 45 patients became COVID negative"; says all clinical trial documents have been shared with AYUSH Ministry. pic.twitter.com/jSMTxCwLp8
79 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Paliganj. Most of the cases are related to a wedding ceremony held on June 15, Paliganj government hospital doctor, Ajit Kumar told ANI. The groom had died two days after his wedding, however, cause of his death is not known.
According to media reports, the groom complained of fever before the marriage but was convinced by the family members.
Jul 1, 2020
12:38
Coronavirus in Puducherry LIVE Updates: Puducherry reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the tally of viral infections in the Union Territory to 739. A medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare said the total active cases were 426 spread over all the four regions of Puducherry (391 cases), Karaikal (25), Mahe (8 ) and Yanam (2). The 30 new cases were identified at the end of testing of 634 samples, according to a state bulletin.
Jul 1, 2020
12:14
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government allows over-the-counter sale of liquor in addition to home delivery from today after over three months due to #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/lws2J2uaxU
Mizoram govt announces new guidelines for partial lockdown
With Unlock 2.0 beginning in the country today, Mizoram's state government announced a couple of new guidelines for partial lockdown.
The state has allowed marriage ceremonies, funerals functions, anniversary celebrations and social events with a maximum attendance of 50 people as part of new relaxations for the partial lockdown in the state from July 1 to 31, officials said.
Jul 1, 2020
11:47
78 #COVID19 cases and 12 recoveries reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10:30 am. Total number of cases in the state is now at 18,092, including 3,447 active cases, & 413 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/QF6o7Oe5Yx
BookMyShow unveils global online streaming platform for live entertainment
With coronavirus pandemic-led disruption in the movie-going experience, online ticket booking platform BookMyShow (BMS) has rolled out a global online streaming feature that allows consumers to access live entertainment shows from their homes. Through 'BookMyShow Online', the company is offering both paid and free performances across music, comedy and other performing arts. This will be an extension of the live entertainment experiences produced by BMS.
Jul 1, 2020
11:20
Coronavirus may infect heart cells of COVID-19 patients, scientists say
Researchers, including those of Indian-origin, have shown that the novel coronavirus can infect lab-grown cardiac muscle cells, indicating it may be possible for the virus to directly cause heart infection in COVID-19 patients. The study, published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, was based on experiments conducted in lab-grown heart muscle cells which were produced from unspecialised human stem cells.
Jul 1, 2020
11:09
Efforts to create largest database on Siddha treatment focusing on COVID-19 begins
Two premier Siddha institutes are involved in creating the largest-ever database on the use of the traditional medicine's practices and measures among the population, and impact on the prevention of COVID-19 both in India and abroad, through the Ayush Sanjivani mobile app. The Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and the National Institute of Siddha (NIS), have taken up the job and this repository will not only aid future research but also re-establish the validity of the Siddha system of medicine.
Jul 1, 2020
10:57
Rajasthan govt retains most restrictions
The Rajasthan government on Tuesday released guidelines for 'Unlock-2' which will remain in force from July 1 to July 31, retaining most of the restrictions imposed earlier.
It said movement of people for all non-essential services will remain prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am and city bus and metro rail services will remain suspended.
"No relaxation of any kind is applicable in containment zones of hotspots and curfew areas except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supplies of essential goods and services," said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup.
Under the guidelines, lockdown in containment zones and prohibitions of certain activities in areas outside the containment zones have been extended till July 31.
All cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, auditoriums, assembly halls, theatres, bars (except other than in hotels, restaurants and clubs) will remain closed. All religious places in urban and rural areas where more than 50 people visit on a daily basis will remain closed.
International travel, schools, colleges, coaching institutes will also remain shut.
Jul 1, 2020
10:43
Coronavirus in Nagaland LIVE Updates: Nagaland reports 21 new COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the total number of positive cases to 480 including 312 active cases, 168 recoveries and no deaths so far, said state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.
Jul 1, 2020
10:28
#COVID19 In India | Increase in total cases is lowest in last 4 & increase in active cases lowest in last 5 days but deaths see 2nd biggest single-day rise in 24 hours. Recovery rate has now improved to 59.4% Vs 59%