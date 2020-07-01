Coronavirus News LIVE: Goa opens to domestic tourists from July 2; Section 144 imposed in Mumbai until July 15

Complete lockdown in Mira Bhayander, Thane for 10 days



Thane city will observe a total lockdown from July 2 to July 12 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma said on Tuesday.

Non-essential services will not operate during this period nor would movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed, the order said. Movement of all essential goods as well as perishable items will be allowed during this period.

In neighbouring Mira Bhayander, also part of Thane district, civic authorities re-imposed total lockdown, including closing of shops dealing in essential items, between July 1-10 to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

(Information Source: Firstpost)