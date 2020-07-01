  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE: Goa opens to domestic tourists from July 2; Section 144 imposed in Mumbai until July 15

Mousumi Paul | Published: July 01, 2020 04:06 PM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE: In a major update, Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai till July 15 by Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions, in view of COVID-19, reports ANI. As on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,85,493, including 2,20,114 active cases, 3,47,979 cured/discharged/migrated and 17,400 deaths. The nationwide toll rose to 18,653 new cases with 507 new fatalities being reported in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 
