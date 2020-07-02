  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE: 2,442 fresh COVID cases take tally to over 89,000 in Delhi; death toll climbs to 2,803

CNBC-TV18 | Published: July 02, 2020 08:58 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE:  India on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day jump of 507 COVID-19 deaths and also a majority of cases--close to four lakh--in June to make it the worst month for the country prompting some states to go for varying degrees of lockdown. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 89,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,803. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,742 on Tuesday. The health bulletin said the death toll due to the infection has risen to 2,803 and the total number of cases mounted to 89,802 in Delhi.

