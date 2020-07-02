Coronavirus News LIVE: 2,442 fresh COVID cases take tally to over 89,000 in Delhi; death toll climbs to 2,803

Maharashtra govt to acquire private ambulances, vehicles to address shortage as COVID-19 cases mount
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued an order to acquire private ambulances to meet shortages and exploitation by private ambulance operators amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.
The government will decide rates for the ambulances acquired thus.
Further, the order states that even private vehicles can be acquired and used for transporting asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients COVID-19 patients.
The state government’s unprecedented decision comes in the wake of several complaints from the public about overcharging by private ambulances for short distances.
Moreover, the state has a lack of ambulances and the shortage needed to be addressed as coronavirus cases mount steadily.
Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with nearly 175,000 cases, according to the union health ministry’s count. The state also leads in the death tally in the country with 7,855 fatalities recorded so far.
The nationwide case tally is nearing the 570,000 mark, while the death toll now stands at 17,400.
Mumbai Police seizes 5,000 vehicles in the last two days
After the spike in coronavirus cases in the commercial capital of India, the state government decided to implement '2km rule', under which people are restricted to travel with their vehicles for over 2 km. Essential services are exempted from this rule.
In the last two days, the police have seized 5,000 vehicles. On June 30, 3508 vehicles were seized and on July 31, 2369 vehicles were seized, said Mumbai Police.
Mumbai's districts under lockdown: Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel on Mumbai's outskirts to go under 10-day lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, Vasai-Virar will under partial lockdown.
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Assam reports 548 coronavirus cases; total count 8,955
Assam reported 548 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of infections in the state to 8,955, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. So far, 12 people have died from the infection in the state. In the past 24 hours, 378 cases were reported from Guwahati City alone, which is under a complete lockdown for 14 days since June 28 following a surge in the number of cases.
In the meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day jump of 507 COVID-19 deaths and also a majority of cases--close to four lakh--in June to make it the worst month for the country prompting some states to go for varying degrees of lockdown.