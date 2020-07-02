Coronavirus News LIVE: 2,442 fresh COVID cases take tally to over 89,000 in Delhi; death toll climbs to 2,803

Maharashtra govt to acquire private ambulances, vehicles to address shortage as COVID-19 cases mount

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued an order to acquire private ambulances to meet shortages and exploitation by private ambulance operators amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The government will decide rates for the ambulances acquired thus.

Further, the order states that even private vehicles can be acquired and used for transporting asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients COVID-19 patients.

The state government’s unprecedented decision comes in the wake of several complaints from the public about overcharging by private ambulances for short distances.

Moreover, the state has a lack of ambulances and the shortage needed to be addressed as coronavirus cases mount steadily.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with nearly 175,000 cases, according to the union health ministry’s count. The state also leads in the death tally in the country with 7,855 fatalities recorded so far.

The nationwide case tally is nearing the 570,000 mark, while the death toll now stands at 17,400.