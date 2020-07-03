  • SENSEX
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on July 3
Asian stocks rise on vaccine hopes, eyes on US payrolls
Gold eases as US data, vaccine hopes dent safe-haven demand
Rupee jumps 56 paise to settle at 75.04 against US dollar

Coronavirus News LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally over 6 lakh; Zydus Cadila's vaccine receives human trial approval

Mousumi Paul | Published: July 03, 2020 08:15 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,04,641 on Thursday, with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the 5 lakh-mark. The death toll due to the disease rose to 17,834 with 434 new fatalities, according to health ministry data updated at 8 am on Thursday. It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh, while just 44 days more to go past the six-lakh mark. 

