Coronavirus News LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally over 6 lakh; Zydus Cadila's vaccine receives human trial approval

COVID-19 vaccine by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for human clinical trials
After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential COVID-19 vaccine indigenously developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd got nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday for human clinical trials, government sources said.
The approval process was fast-tracked following recommendation by the subject expert committee on COVID-19, considering the emergency and unmet medical need during the pandemic.
"DCGI Dr V G Somani has given approval for the phase I and II clinical trials (on humans) of the potential novel coronavirus vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd on Thursday after its animal studies was found to be successful," a official source in the know of the developments told PTI.
The assent for human trials was given after the company submitted data of clinical trial on animals to the DCGI, in which the vaccine candidate was found to be successful with respect to safety and immunogenicity, sources said. The company is likely to start enrolment of subjects soon.
"The phase I and II trials will take around three months to be completed," the source said.
A couple of days earlier, the country's 'first' indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indican Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology (NIV), had got the nod for human clinical trials from the DCGI.
No charges for receiving plasma, Delhi Plasma Bank clarifies
The Delhi Plasma Bank clarified on Thursday that it does not charge any amount for providing plasma to the patients, after a document started doing the rounds on social media where it was mentioned that the bank would charge Rs 25,000 from private and corporate hospitals against the plasma provided to them.
The Delhi Plasma Bank is the first in the country to store and provide plasma on demand to Covid-19 patients. The bank, inaugurated on Thursday, has been set up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).
On Thursday evening, a document started getting shared on Twitter and Facebook, which mentioned that the private and corporate hospitals would have to pay Rs 25,000 to receive plasma from the bank.
The document was drafted on the letterhead of the ILBS Hospital and was also uploaded on the website of the hospital. After the upload, it was downloaded and widely shared on Twitter and Facebook. However, it was taken down by the ILBS administration later, stating that it was a "clerical error".
(Information Source: IANS)
A body was kept for 15 hours in Kolkata
The body of a COVID-19 patient was kept inside a shop in North Kolkata for around 15 hours by his family members after doctors at a hospital refused to issue a death certificate as his coronavirus test report was pending.
29 ITBP jawaan test COVID-19 positive
Twenty-eight ITBP jawans in the state have tested positive for coronavirus, six of them are in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh. Narendra Chouhan, SDM Rampur (Shimla) says, "6 ITBP jawans have tested positive here, samples were collected yesterday. They've been sent to COVID care center in Mashobra."
Update: Goa kickstarted tourism yesterday by issuing guidelines and regulations for hotels and tourists as hotels of the state. Goa opened for tourists starting July 2, 250 hotels have been granted permission to resume operations.
Coronavirus Vaccine: Permission for Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 vaccine of Zydus Cadila granted today as a rapid response after recommendation by Subject Expert Committee: Health Ministry official.
Welcome to COVID-19 blog!
Hi, this is Mousumi Paul from the desk team of CNBC-TV18. I will be updating you with all the information on the deadly virus' front.
To begin with, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,04,641 on Thursday, with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the 5 lakh-mark. The death toll due to the disease rose to 17,834 with 434 new fatalities, according to health ministry data updated at 8 am on Thursday. It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh, while just 44 days more to go past the six-lakh mark.