Coronavirus News LIVE: COVID-19 caseload in India reaches 90.95 lakh

Mousumi Paul | Published: November 22, 2020 11:34 AM IST

Coronavirus News: India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 90.95 lakh with death toll at 1.33 lakh. The national recovery rate  takes a minor jump to 93.69% from yesterday's 93.67 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. A total of 13,17,33,134 samples tested for COVID-19, up to November 21. Of these, 10,75,326 samples were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Stay tuned with the latest updates on the COVID-19 situation in the country:
