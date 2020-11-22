Coronavirus News LIVE: COVID-19 caseload in India reaches 90.95 lakh

Odisha records 638 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities
Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Sunday mounted to 3,13,961 with 638 more people testing positive for infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,640, a health department official said.
67 patients recover from COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, fresh cases at 36
Arunachal Pradesh for the eighth consecutive day reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases, as 67 patients were cured of the disease, while 36 new infections pushed the tally to 16,037, a health department official said on Sunday.
Delhi to receive 4,000 more Covid beds by month-end: Officials have said that 2,644 more beds will be made for the COVID patients in private hospitals following Delhi government’s order to reserve 60 percent beds. The city as well as the central government will add 1,413 ICU beds in government hospitals.
U.S. hits 12 million COVID-19 cases as many Americans defy Thanksgiving travel guidance
The United States recorded its 12th million COVID-19 case on Saturday, even as millions of Americans were expected to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ignoring warnings from health officials about furthering the spread of the infectious disease.
More than 12,010,000 cases of the coronavirus were reported, according to a Reuters tally of public health data, capping a series of days with record-breaking infections, with the Midwest experiencing one of the most dramatic increases in cases per capita.
The COVID-19 epidemic has claimed more than 255,000 lives in the United States - more than in any other nation - according to the Reuters tally - and the recent escalation has prompted more than 20 states to impose sweeping new restrictions this month to curb the virus.
Reuters data shows the pace of new U.S. infections has quickened, with nearly one million more cases recorded in just the last 6 days before the latest record. This compares with the 8 days it took to get from 10 million cases to 11 million, and the 10 days it took to get from 9 million to 10 million. (Inputs from Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: Here are the five most-affected states (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases):
- Maharashtra - 17,74,455 cases
- Karnataka - 8,71,342 cases
- Andhra Pradesh - 8,61,092 cases
- Tamil Nadu - 7,68,340 cases
- Kerala - 5,57,441 cases
England will end COVID lockdown with stricter tiered system
England will end a national COVID-19 lockdown on December 2 and move into tougher tiered regional restrictions than before, with more areas facing severe constraints to prevent the virus from reigniting, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said.
Johnson ordered England in to a month-long lockdown in early November after infection cases and deaths started to rise again, angering businesses and some of his own political party over the economic consequences.
A second wave of infections has started to flatten, official data shows, but scientific advisers are expected to warn on Monday that previous regional restrictions did not go far enough and harder measures are needed to prevent another national lockdown.
"The Prime Minister and his scientific advisors are clear the virus is still present - and without regional restrictions it could quickly run out of control again before vaccines and mass testing have had an effect," a spokeswoman said.
"That would put in jeopardy the progress the country has made, and once again risk intolerable pressure on the NHS (National Health Service)."
Johnson's office said the prime minister would set out a new COVID Winter Plan on Monday, with more areas placed into the higher restrictions under the tiered system.
Ministers will announce which areas will be placed into which tier on Thursday, with lawmakers able to vote on the system before it comes into force. The tiers will be reviewed.
The move is likely to be met with fierce resistance from some lawmakers who argue that the country cannot afford to close shops and hospitality again after unemployment numbers and debt jumped, and economic output plunged 20% in the second quarter. (Inputs from Reuters)
US FDA grants emergency use authorisation to Regeneron COVID-19 antibody given to Trump
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued emergency use authorization for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody therapy, an experimental treatment given to U.S. President Donald Trump that he said helped cure him of the disease.
The FDA said the monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, should be administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.
This includes those who are 65 years of age or older or who have certain chronic medical conditions.
The agency said the antibodies are not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19. A benefit of casirivimab and imdevimab treatment has not been shown in patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. (Inputs from Reuters)
COVID-19 India Updates:
- Active case rise gain; it's up 1,215 in last 24 hours
- Additions to total cases at 45,209 against recoveries of 43,493
- Deaths lower from yesterday but above 500 for 4th straight day; it's up 501
- Maharashtra & Rajasthan major contributors to rise in active cases
- Maharashtra adds 1,610 & Rajasthan 1,028 to total active cases
- Chhattisgarh, MP & Uttarakhand have also added >500 to active cases
- Delhi sees a drop of 1,195 in active while total cases rise by 5,879
- Single-day testing remains above 10 lakh for 4th consecutive day
- Total testing in last 24 hours at 10.75 lakh v/s previous day's 10.66 lakh
- Recovery rate takes a minor jump to 93.69% from yesterday's 93.67 percent
- Positivity rate slips to 4.85 percent b/s yesterday's 4.86 percent
- Mortality rate falls after being at 1.47 percent for 9 days; it's now 1.46 percent
- Total cases at 90.96 lakh; active 4.41 lakh, recoveries 85.22 lakh & deaths 1.33 lakh
Moderna to charge $25-$37 for COVID-19 vaccine, says CEO
Moderna will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS).
"Our vaccine therefore costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50," he was quoted as saying.
On Monday, an EU official involved in the talks said the European Commission wanted to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose.
"Nothing is signed yet, but we're close to a deal with the EU Commission. We want to deliver to Europe and are in constructive talks," Bancel told WamS, adding it was just a "matter of days" until a contract would be ready.
Moderna has said its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second developer to report results that far exceeded expectations after Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.
The EU has been in talks with Moderna for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine at least since July. (Inputs from Reuters)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates: The state decided to impose night curfew in 8 districts and increased the fine amount on not wearing a face mask from Rs 200 to Rs 500, an official release said on Saturday. The night curfew will be clamped from 8 pm to 6 am in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara. Markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial establishments in the urban areas of these districts will be closed by 7 pm and night curfew will start from 8 pm, it added. (Inputs from PTI)
Welcome to our COVID-19 blog!
Good morning! I am Mousumi Paul from the desk team of CNBC-TV18 and I will be getting you all the updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Until Saturday, India’s COVID-19 caseload was at 90.50 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 84.78 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE update: Kerala's COVID-19 caseload crosses 5.55 lakh, toll goes past 2000 mark
Kerala recorded 5,772 COVID19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total caseload to over 5.55 lakh, as the toll crossed the 2000 mark with 25 more fatalities, In the last 24 hours, 60,210 samples were tested, as the test positivity rate touched 9.59 per cent. So far, 58,09,226 samples have been sent for testing.
Coronavirus News LIVE update: Country has rallied behind PM in fight against COVID-19: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the country had rallied behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight against the COVID19 pandemic and it was doing better than even developed countries over the handling of the contagion. Patting the Tamil Nadu government over its effective handling of the situation under the PalaniswamiPanneerselvam leadership, he said it was duly implementing the various instructions of the Centre on the matter.
Coronavirus News LIVE update: One more COVID-19 death takes toll to 75, infection tally 21,307
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID19 on Saturday that pushed the death toll to 75, while the district's infection tally rose to 21,307 with 137 new cases, official data showed. Active cases came down to 1,307, the third highest in the state, from 1,401, the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24 hour period.
Coronavirus News LIVE update: Tripura reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality
Tripura's COVID19 tally rose to 32,367 on Saturday as 150 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. One more patient succumbed to the infection, pushing the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 363, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE update: Nepal COVID-19 tally reaches 218,639
Nepal's COVID19 tally jumped to 218,639 cases on Saturday after the country reported witnessed 1,674 new infections in the past 24 hours. The country also reported seven more COVID19related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,305. There are currently 24,009 active cases.