Coronavirus News Latest Updates: India's active COVID cases lowest in 575 days; Omicron tally rises to 213

Asserting that the Omicron variant is at least thrice more transmissible than Delta, the Centre asked states and union territories to "activate" war rooms, keep analyzing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at district and local levels. In a letter to the states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised implementing strategic interventions for containment like imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages and funerals besides increasing testing and surveillance. The letter highlights measures that need to be taken in view of initial signs of a surge in cases of COVID-19 as well as increased detection of the variant of concern Omicron in different parts of the country.

Here are the latest updates from the pandemic:

# India reports 6,317 new cases, 318 deaths and 6,906 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 78,190; the lowest in 575 days. Omicron case tally at 213: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic. Omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I’ve canceled most of my holiday plans. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021

The World Health Organization's top official in Europe urged governments on Tuesday to prepare for a significant surge in coronavirus cases across the continent due to the Omicron variant, which is already dominant in several countries. "We can see another storm coming," WHO Europe regional director Dr Hans Kluge said at a press conference in Vienna. Within weeks, Omicron will dominate in more countries of the region, pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 of the WHO European region's 53 members, Kluge added, noting that it is already the dominant variant in the United Kingdom, Denmark and Portugal.

# Omicron cases are rising but not at an alarming rate as we witness during Delta (outbreak). Nevertheless, number of tests is going up and there is no need to panic. The district is going to achieve 100 percent second dose vaccination in a day or two, says Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath.

# Joe Biden pledges 500M free virus tests to counter Omicron

Fighting the Omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.

# Israel reports country's 1st Omicron death

Israeli health officials are reporting what is believed to be the country's first death from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Soroka Hospital, located in the southern city of Beersheba, said a man in his 60s died Monday, two weeks after he was hospitalised. It said the man had suffered from pre-existing health issues but gave no further details. Israel has greatly restricted air traffic in and out of the country and is considering a series of restrictions on the public to prevent the spread of the highly contagious variant.