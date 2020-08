Healthcare

Coronavirus news latest updates: India COVID-19 tally surpasses 30 lakh mark; recoveries near 23 lakh

Updated : August 23, 2020 10:15 AM IST

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 30-lakh mark on Sunday, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while the total number of recoveries too surged to over 22.80 lakh.