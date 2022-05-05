Coronavirus Latest Updates: India adds 3,275 COVID-19 cases; Delhi's daily tally remains above 1,000

India logged 3,275 new COVID-19 cases in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,719 and the overall tally to 4,30,91,393, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active cases constitute 0.05 percent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 percent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.77 percent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.78 percent, the ministry said. In the last 24 hours, 55 fatalities were recorded -- 52 of them from Kerala alone, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,23,975. The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

Here are the latest updates from the coronavirus pandemic:

# Hong Kong reopens beaches, Beijing relaxes quarantine rules

Hong Kong on Thursday reopened beaches and pools in relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, while China's capital Beijing began easing quarantine rules for arrivals from overseas. Hong Kong had closed water sports venues amid an outbreak of the highly transmissible omicron variant but has been tailing off restrictions as new case numbers fall. Deaths from COVID-19 have fallen from a high of almost 300 per day in March to zero in recent days. Restaurants are also allowed to seat up to eight customers to a table and masks will not be required during outdoor exercise.

# Today's Data Highlights

- 3,275 new cases, 55 new deaths (including 52 backlog), 3,010 new recoveries, 210 rise in active cases

- New cases 70 (2.18%) higher than the previous day

- Delhi reports 1,354 new cases, Haryana 571, Kerala 386

- Kerala reports 52 new deaths (all backlog), Delhi 1, Haryana 1, Rajasthan 1

- 15 states/UTs report rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +20% (the world average is -18%)

- 13.99 lakh new vaccinations. 189.6 crore total. 0.54 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 5.27 lakh second dose. 0.3 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 1.03 lakh second dose. 1.8 lakh of 12-14 year olds received their first dose, 3.24 lakh second dose. 1.8 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 86.46 crore fully vaccinated

- 4.23 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 0.77% (0.98% the previous day)

- Daily test positivity rate: Delhi 7.64%m Mizoram 7.05%, Haryana 4.98%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Mizoram 9.63%, Delhi 5.26%, Haryana 3.97%

- 24 districts reporting weekly test positivity rate above 5%: Mizoram 10, National Capital Region 10 (Data till May 3)

- Weekly test positivity rate rising in some urban districts

# Shanghai reports 13 new COVID-related deaths for May 4, versus 16 a day earlier

China's eastern financial hub of Shanghai reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths for May 4, down from 16 a day earlier, the local government said in a statement on Thursday. The city reported 4,390 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 4, down from 4,722 a day earlier. Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 261, up from 260 a day earlier, it said.