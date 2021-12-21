Coronavirus News Latest Updates: Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the US, accounting for 73 percent of new infections last week, federal health officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron's share of infections in only one week. In much of the country, it's even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90 percent or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the US last week. Since the end of June, the delta variant had been the main version causing US infections. As recently as the end of November, more than 99.5 percent of coronaviruses were delta, according to CDC data.

# Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Omicron infections no less severe based on early UK data. Infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus do not appear to be less severe than infections from Delta, according to early data from the UK.

# UK records 91,743 COVID cases, PM says data under constant review

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Cabinet was monitoring COVID-19 data hour by hour as the country recorded another record high of daily coronavirus infections at 91,743. Speaking after a lengthy Cabinet meeting, Johnson told reporters that the government won't hesitate to introduce tougher lockdown measures ahead of Christmas amid an ongoing surge in coronavirus cases. But he declared that some things need to be clearer around the Omicron variant before further action is taken.