Coronavirus news highlights: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 452 with 32 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, while the number of cases saw a jump of 1,076 to go up to 13,835 cases on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 11,616, as many as 1,766 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.