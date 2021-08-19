Coronavirus News Highlights: More nations to add booster vaccine shots; Over 58.31 crore vaccine doses provided to states, UTs, says Centre

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: India has added 36,401 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,23,22,258, while the death toll has climbed to 4,33,049 with 530 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The national recovery rate has improved to 97.52 per cent, the highest since March last year, according to the data updated at 8 am. The ministry said that active cases have declined to 3,64,129, the lowest in 149 days, and comprise 1.13 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. A reduction of 3,286 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.94 percent and it has been less than three per cent for the last 24 days, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 3,15,25,080, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.
Delhi reports 25 new COVID19 cases, 2 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Uttarakhand reports 33 fresh COVID-19 infections and 20 recoveries today
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Singapore is reopening its borders to more destinations, and some travellers from Hong Kong, Macao, Germany and Brunei will soon be able to enter without having to serve quarantine.
Odisha logs 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 68 fresh fatalities
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,98,187 on Thursday as 1,041 more people, including 128 children and adolescents, tested positive for the infection, while 68 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 7,154, a health official said. Though the daily count had remained below 1,000 for three consecutive days from Monday, it rose to 1,041 in the last 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) also witnessed an increase to 1.57 per cent from 1.43 per cent on Wednesday, the official said.
More nations add booster shots to their COVID vaccination plans; Here's what experts, WHO say
The United States has announced a third booster shot against COVID-19 amid a sharp surge in cases fuelled by the deadly Delta variant and concerns over waning immunity.
What is a booster shot?
A booster shot is clinically the same vaccine with no changes but it re-exposes the body to the virus, boosting the antibody production against the virus. The reason behind administering booster dose is the fact that the antibodies produced by B lymphocyte cells in the body are active for relatively shorter periods. While the immune system is more effective against the virus, antibodies are the response that prevents the infection in the first place. T cells, in the form of Memory T cells and CD8+ 'killer' T cells, remain effective against the same viral threat over a longer period. But most vaccines do not directly enhance the production of T cells against a virus. Read full story here.
Kerala Health Minister asks Mandaviya for 1.11 crore more COVID vaccines doses
Kerala Health Minister Veena George met with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and has asked for 1.11 crore more doses of COVID vaccines by September end.
“It was a very positive meeting. We asked for 1.11 crore more doses of COVID vaccines by September end and he (the Union health minister) agreed to it. We are thankful to the Union government,” George said.
The Kerala government has already started talks regarding vaccine production in the state, she added. “We are trying to introduce fill-finish units. We have discussed the issue with the Union health minister and the Centre is very positive,” George said.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George speaks to media on the high COVID caseload in the state.
Pfizer, AstraZeneca Covid vaccines less effective against Delta variant: Oxford-led study
The COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and AstraZeneca are less effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus compared to the Alpha variant, according to a study led by researchers at the University of Oxford. The researchers, however, noted that Delta, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and Oxford-AstraZeneca preventive, known as Covishield in India, still offer good protection against new infections. Two doses of either vaccine still provided at least the same level of protection as having had COVID-19 before through natural infection, they said. The researchers analysed 2580,021 test results from the nose and throat swabs taken from 384,543 participants aged 18 years or older between December 1, 2020, and May 16, 2021.
Arunachal Pradesh logs 144 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 51,799 as 144 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health department official said on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state increased to 254, as two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last two days, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The state currently has 1,685 active COVID-19 cases, while 49,860 people have recovered from the disease, including 220 patients on Wednesday, Jampa said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 96.26 percent while the active percentage stands at 3.25 and the positivity rate at 3.58 percent, the official said.
Housing sales may rise 30% in 2021; to remain below pre-COVID levels: Report
Housing sales are likely to rise by 30 percent across seven major cities to nearly 1.8 lakh units in 2021, but demand will still be lower than the pre-COVID levels, according to property consultant Anarock. According to Anarock research, housing sales are expected to increase 30 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 1,79,527 units across seven cities in 2021 from 1,38,344 units last year. In 2019, housing sales stood at 2,61,358 units across seven cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. The consultant also estimated sales to further rise in 2022 and 2023 to 2,64,625 and 3,17,550 units, respectively.
Over 58.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Govt
More than 58.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, and another 81,10,780 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 56,29,35,938 doses, according to data available at 8 am. More than 38 lakh balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs, and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said. The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it added.
Over 50 crore samples tested for COVID-19 in India till now: ICMR
The number of samples tested for COVID-19 in the country has crossed the 50 crore-mark and in this month, the average daily testing has been over 17 lakh, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday. The last 10 crore tests were done in only 55 days, the ICMR said in a statement. "On July 21, 2021, India had tested 45 crore COVID-19 samples, which reached the 50-crore mark on August 18, 2021," the ICMR said. According to its website, 50,03,00,840 samples have been tested up to August 18.
Maharashtra: Thane logs 207 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
With the addition of 207 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,48,779, an official said on Thursday. The virus also claimed the lives of seven more people, raising the death toll in the district to 11,207, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 percent. In the neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,086, while the death toll has reached 3,274, another official said.
Mizoram reports 487 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally crossed the 50,000 mark on Thursday as 487 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said. The 487 new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 50,437, the official said. The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 188 as two more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said. The single-day positivity rate was 4.35 percent as the fresh cases were detected from 11,175 samples, the official said. The state currently has 8,230 active COVID-19 cases, while 42,019 people have recovered from the infection, including 1,338 people on Wednesday, he said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 83.30 percent and the death rate is 0.37 percent, the official said.
Today's Data Highlights (August 19)
- 36.4k new cases, 530 new deaths, 39.2k new recoveries, 3.3k dip in the active cases
- Deaths above 500 after 5 days
- New cases below 40k for the 6th day
- Kerala reports 21.4k new cases, Maharashtra 5.1k, Tamil Nadu 1.8k
- Kerala reports 179 new deaths, Maharashtra 158, Odisha 65
- 13 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -8% (world average is +0.8%%)
- 56.36 lakh new vaccinations. 56.65 crore total. 42.23 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 14.13 lakh second dose
- 18.73 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.94% (1.96% the previous day)
- India crosses 50 crore tests mark at 3.56 lakh tests per million population
- Test positivity rate below 2% for the 3rd day
- Test positivity rate: Kerala 14.64%, Manipur 12.89%, Sikkim 11.77%
India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases, 39,157 recoveries and 530 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
US urges over 150 world leaders not to come to UN over COVID
The United States is urging the more than 150 countries planning to send their leader or a government minister to New York to speak in person at the UN General Assembly next month to consider giving a video address instead to prevent the annual high-level week from becoming a super-spreader event. A note from the US Mission sent to the 192 other UN member nations also called for all other UN-hosted meetings and side events to be virtual, saying these parallel meetings that draw travelers to New York needlessly increase the risk to our community, New Yorkers, and the other travelers.
Australia also records new COVID-19 highs
Australia's two most populous states recorded new benchmark highs in COVID-19 infections. New South Wales reported a record 681 cases in the latest 24-hour period, mostly in Sydney. The previous record for the most populous state was 633 cases set on Wednesday. Neighboring Victoria reported 57 new cases in its capital Melbourne. It was the highest daily tally since the final days of a second wave of infections in early September last year. Melbourne and the entire state of New South Wales are in lockdown as authorities attempt to stamp out coronavirus spread as Australia had successfully done throughout the pandemic before the delta variant arrived on its shores. Melbourne is in its 6th lockdown of the pandemic and Thursday marked the 200th day that Australia's second-most populous city has been locked down.
An ICMR study conducted in Chennai has found that the Delta variant has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, but it reduces mortality among the former group.