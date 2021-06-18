Coronavirus News Highlights: Lockdown in Haryana extended till 28 June

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India on Sunday reported 58,419 new COVID-19 cases (less than 60,000 after 81 days), 87,619 discharges & 1576 deaths in last 24 hrs. Stay tuned for all the updates
Karnataka reports 4,517 new cases
Sputnik V vaccine roll out delayed in Delhi
The roll out of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at Indraprastha Apollo and Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Delhi has been delayed for some days, officials said on Sunday.A spokesperson of Apollo Hospitals said the facility in Delhi will tentatively start administering the two-dose vaccine by June 25. (PTI)
Andhra Pradesh reports 5,646 new cases, 50 deaths
Andhra Pradesh reported 5,646 fresh COVID-19 cases from one lakh tests, while 7,772 people recovered and another 50 succumbed to the virus in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. The gross positives have now mounted to 18,50,563 and the recoveries increased to 17,75,176, a health department bulletin said as per the PTI.
Haryana extends lockdown till June 28
The Haryana government on Sunday extended the statewide Covid-19 restrictions till June 28, but allowed bars and restaurants to operate till 10 pm. It also eased restrictions on weddings and funerals, and allowed corporate offices to operate with full attendance. According to an order, up to 50 guests can now attend weddings and funerals or cremations, up from 21 earlier, but they have to strictly adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour and social distancing. (IANS)
Delhi records 124 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since Feb 16; positivity rate 0.17%
The national capital reported 124 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 16, and seven deaths in a day as the positivity rate dipped to 0.17 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday.This was the second day in a row that the number of deaths has remained below 10. These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,914.
Scale up health infra, speed up vaccination to prevent another COVID-19 surge: WHO to nations
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday called upon countries in its south-east Asia region to scale up public health infrastructure, rigorously implement social measures and make efforts to accelerate vaccination to prevent another COVID-19 surge, reported PTI.
No rush to re-open Australia's borders: Minister
Australia's Trade Minister Dan Tehan has declared that the government is in "no rush" to re-open the country's international borders. (IANS)
Can't pay 4 lakh to COVID-19 victims: Centre to SC
The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the finances of states and Centre are under severe strain, due to the reduction in tax revenues and increase in health expenses on account of the coronavirus pandemic. And Rs 4 lakh compensation can't be paid to all those who died due to Covid-19 as it would exhaust the disaster relief funds, and also impact the Centre and states' preparation to address future waves of COVID-19, the IANS reported.
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown for another week
Tamil Nadu government on extended its lockdown for another week. However, some relaxations have been announced for 38 districts in the state and public transportation with 50 percent capacity will be allowed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.
Over 3.06 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states and UTs
More than 3.06 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and over 24.53 lakh doses will be received by them in the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. It said that 29,10,54,050 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) so far through the government of India's free of cost channel and the direct state procurement category. (PTI)
Lockdown in Goa extended till 28 June
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced extension of the `curfew' imposed in the state on account of the coronavirus pandemic till June 28. 'State-level curfew will be extended till 7 AM, 28 June 2021. Shops in shopping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 AM to 3 PM. Fish market may also open," he tweeted. (PTI)
Centre cautions states on easing of COVID-19 curbs amid fears of third wave
The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to step up vaccination and open up activities in a "carefully calibrated" manner. The Centre expressed concern about crowding in markets and other places following the easing of curbs.
CII prez suggests measured opening up of activities to avoid new COVID wave
Industry chamber CII President T V Narendran has suggested that the government should follow a cautious approach in opening up of all activities with a view to avoid a possible third wave of the COVID pandemic. The focus of opening up in the immediate run, he said, should be on economic activities including restarting the supply chains as they are essential for reviving the growth and ensuring livelihoods to the vast majority of the workforce.
Can't pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to COVID victims, Centre tells SC
Centre has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court that due to financial constraints and other factors, ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh can't be paid to family members of deceased who died due to COVID-19.
Bengal plans more COVID beds for women amid third wave threat
The West Bengal government is planning to allot more hospital beds for women as it prepares to deal with the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior health official said on Sunday. The state is planning to reverse the gender ratio in the 26,000 COVID beds at state-run and private hospitals, Director of Health Services Ajay Chakraborty told PTI.
India reports 58,419 new COVID cases
India on Sunday reported 58,419 new COVID-19 cases (less than 60,000 after 81 days), 87,619 discharges & 1576 deaths in last 24 hrs
Total cases: 2,98,81,965
Total discharges: 2,87,66,009
Death toll: 3,86,713
Active cases: 7,29,243
Vaccination: 27,66,93,572
Dubai eases travel restrictions from certain countries including India
Authorities in Dubai have eased travel restrictions for its residents from certain countries, including India, if they have received two doses of a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine, according to a media report. The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced updates to Dubai's travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India, effective from June 23, the Gulf News reported.
Maharashtra sees 8,912 new COVID-19 cases, 257 deaths, 10,373 recover
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 8,912 fresh COVID19 cases and 257 fatalities, taking the tally to 59,63,420 and the toll to 1,17,356, the state Health department said. Earlier on March 8, the state had recorded 8,744 cases, it said.
Delhi records 135 new COVID-19 cases; 7 more deaths, lowest since April 1
The national capital recorded seven deaths due to COVID19, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,907.
Thane civic body arranges special vaccination drive for transgender people
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Saturday conducted a special drive for administering antiCOVID 19 jabs to transgender people in the city, which the civic body claimed to be the first such initiative in Maharashtra. A total of 16 transgender people received the vaccines at the vaccination centre of the TMC, an official release said. TMC public relations officer (PRO) Sandeep Malavi stated the TMC became the first civic body in Maharashtra to arrange an inoculation drive for the people from the transgender community.
Centre asks States to register FIRs against those involved in assault on doctors
The Centre on Saturday asked state governments to register cases and invoke the stringent Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020 against those who indulge in assault on doctors and healthcare professionals. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla's letter to States and Union Territories came following several incidents of attack on doctors and healthcare professionals in different parts of the country amid the COVID19 pandemic.
2,95,000 Covid vaccines available for 18-44 age group in Delhi: AAP MLA
With Delhi receiving fresh stock of 1,67,000 Covishield doses for people in the 1844 age group, the total number of Covid vaccines available for the group has now gone up to 2,95,000, senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi said on Saturday. Presenting a daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said Delhi now has 2,58,000 doses of Covishield and 37,000 doses of Covaxin available for the 1844 age group.
AP all set to carry out huge vaccination drive on Sunday
Andhra Pradesh is all set to carry out a huge vaccination drive on June 20, targetting about eight to ten lakh people a day. Though officially no target has been announced, the top health authorities told all 13 District Collectors that the objective is to vaccinate 810 lakh people in a day.
Sikkim registers 151 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality
Sikkim's COVID19 tally rose to 19,209 on Saturday as 151 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 291, a health bulletin said. West Sikkim district reported the highest number of new cases at 54, followed by 51 in South Sikkim, 41 in East Sikkim and five in North Sikkim, it said.
TN govt extends Corona relief to non-camp Sri Lankan Tamil refugee families
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched a scheme to provide monetary assistance of Rs 4,000 each to 13,553 Sri Lankan Tamil refugee families living outside refugee camps to alleviate their difficulties in view of COVID19. The initiative, being launched for the first time, aims to extend the cash assistance scheme being implemented for rice ration cardholders and the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in government refugee camps and will cost the state exchequer Rs 5.42 crore.
Fake vaccination racket: Gehlot demands life sentence for such criminals
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Centre should make a provision of life imprisonment for those involved in manufacturing or administration of fake Covid vaccines. His statement came after the arrest of four people, who allegedly duped a housing society in Mumbai's Kandivali by organising a coronavirus vaccination camp fraudulently in the name of a private hospital.
Third wave of COVID-19 definitely underway in UK, says vaccine expert
The UK is undergoing a third wave of coronavirus infections as a result of the highly transmissible Delta variant, an expert who advises the government on its vaccination programme said on Saturday. Professor Adam Finn, who advises on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told the BBC that the country is now in a firm race between the vaccines and the Delta variant first identified in India.
Telangana decides to lift lockdown from Sunday, reopen edu institutions from July 1 as COVID-19 cases dip
After over a month of imposing lockdown curbs to check the COVID19 surge, the Telangana government on Saturday decided to lift the shutdown in the state from Sunday in view of a decline in coronavirus cases and also reopen educational institutions from July 1. The state cabinet, which met on Saturday, took decisions to this effect and directed officials of all departments to remove all restrictions imposed during the lockdown, an official release said.
