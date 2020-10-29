Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 80 lakh mark; Delhi daily cases cross 5,000 for 1st time

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka logs 3,146 COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths
With 3,146 fresh infections and 55 deaths on Wednesday, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally and cumulative fatalities reached 8,12,784 and 11,046 respectively, the health department said. A total of 7,384 people were discharged, taking the aggregate recoveries to 7,33,558 and the active cases stood at 68,161, including 939 in intensive care units of various hospitals. Bengaluru Urban district contributed almost 50 percent of the fresh infections with 1,612 cases and reported 23 of the 55 mortalities due to COVID-19, a bulletin said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai adds 1,354 COVID-19 patients; active cases below 19000
After two straight days of three-digit daily count, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,54,242 with the addition of 1,354 new cases, while 31 fresh deaths took the toll to 10,153 on Wednesday, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 1,716 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours following recovery. The daily count of COVID-19 cases in the city again crossed the 1,300-mark after being under 1,000 (around 800) for two consecutive days - Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, 801 new cases and 23 fatalities were reported in the city. According to the civic body, Mumbai has 18,984 active COVID-19 cases at present after 1,716 patients were discharged from hospitals in a span of 24 hours following recovery. The BMC said that until now 2,24,217 patients, nearly 88 per cent of the total 2,54,242 cases, have recovered from the viral infection. According to the BMC, the city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has come down to 0.48 percent, while the average doubling rate has increased to 144 days. Presently, the city has 616 containment zones in chawls (old style tenements) and slums, while 7,532 buildings have been sealed, it said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 6,738 new cases; 8,430 recover, 91 die
The number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra rose to 16,60,766 with the addition of 6,738 cases on Wednesday, a state health department official said. The fatality count in the state reached 43,554 after 91 persons died due to the infection, he said. A total of 8,430 patients were discharged during the day, which took the tally of recovered persons to 14,86,926, the official said. With this, the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,29,746. The state has so far conducted 87,68,879 tests. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 16,60,766, new cases: 6,738, death toll: 43,554, discharged: 14,86,926, active cases: 1,29,746, people tested so far: 87,68,879.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi's daily coronavirus infection tally crosses 5,000 for first time
Delhi's daily coronavirus infection tally crossed the 5,000-mark for the first time on Wednesday as the national capital witnessed a sudden spike in cases in the past few days. According to a health department bulletin, the national capital recorded 5,673 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here till date, taking the total caseload to over 3.7 lakh. Forty new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,396, the bulletin said, adding that the fresh figure included one death which had occurred in August. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,853 cases was recorded on Tuesday. The number of fresh cases recorded on Monday stood at 2,832, and 4,136 on Sunday, while the figures were 4,116 on Saturday and 4,086 on Friday. The 5,673 fresh cases on Wednesday came out of the 60,571 tests conducted the previous day. The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 29,378 from 27,873 the previous day, according to the bulletin. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 3,70,014.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 80 lakh mark
India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Wednesday night, 18 days after it crossed 70 lakh, while the total number of recoveries went past 73 lakh, according to data from states and union territories. The Union Health Ministry data updated at Wednesday 8 am showed a single-day increase of 43,893 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally of cases to 79,90,322, while the death toll climbed to 1,20,010 with 508 people succumbing to the disease during the same period.