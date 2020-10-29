  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 80 lakh mark; Delhi daily cases cross 5,000 for 1st time

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 29, 2020 08:47 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Wednesday night, 18 days after it crossed 70 lakh, while the total number of recoveries went past 73 lakh, according to data from states and union territories. The Union Health Ministry data updated at Wednesday 8 am showed a single-day increase of 43,893 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally of cases to 79,90,322, while the death toll climbed to 1,20,010 with 508 people succumbing to the disease during the same period.

