Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 80 lakh mark; Delhi daily cases cross 5,000 for 1st time

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai adds 1,354 COVID-19 patients; active cases below 19000

After two straight days of three-digit daily count, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,54,242 with the addition of 1,354 new cases, while 31 fresh deaths took the toll to 10,153 on Wednesday, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 1,716 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours following recovery. The daily count of COVID-19 cases in the city again crossed the 1,300-mark after being under 1,000 (around 800) for two consecutive days - Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, 801 new cases and 23 fatalities were reported in the city. According to the civic body, Mumbai has 18,984 active COVID-19 cases at present after 1,716 patients were discharged from hospitals in a span of 24 hours following recovery. The BMC said that until now 2,24,217 patients, nearly 88 per cent of the total 2,54,242 cases, have recovered from the viral infection. According to the BMC, the city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has come down to 0.48 percent, while the average doubling rate has increased to 144 days. Presently, the city has 616 containment zones in chawls (old style tenements) and slums, while 7,532 buildings have been sealed, it said.