Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reports 3,68,147 new cases in 24 hrs, SC tells Centre to consider lockdown to curb 2nd wave

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the Central government is exploring the feasibility of conversion of existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen to meet the requirement amidst the COVID-19 situation.

The process of converting the existing Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) nitrogen plants for the production of oxygen was discussed. In the nitrogen plants Carbon Molecular Sieve (CMS) is used whereas Zeolite Molecular Sieve (ZMS) is required for producing oxygen, the PMO said.