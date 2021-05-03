Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reports 3,68,147 new cases in 24 hrs, SC tells Centre to consider lockdown to curb 2nd wave

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed various measures to augment human resources for effective management of the COVID-19 situation and possible steps discussed include incentivising students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join the pandemic duty, sources said. The final details are likely to be announced on Monday, they added. The review meeting took place amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain.
May 3, 2021
11:28
Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh extended for two more days till 7 am on May 6.
May 3, 2021
11:13
Adar Poonawalla (Serum Institute of India CEO) said that he was threatened by some senior leaders. Congress takes full responsibility of his security. But he should make it public as to who are these leaders: Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole
May 3, 2021
10:51
Delhi: Oxygen plant set up at COVID-19 Health Centre in Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex.
"This plant can supply oxygen to 18-20 patients simultaneously. The plant has been donated by HCL Foundation," says Dr Anurag Mishra. pic.twitter.com/PdQvwhjhZz
Current COVID vaccination policy will create disparity, should revisit it: SC to Centre
The Supreme Court on Monday told the Centre that its current vaccination policy may "result in a detriment to the right to public health", and therefore it should revisit it. The top court observed that the right to public health is an integral part of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.
The Railways Ministry says it has deployed nearly 4000 isolation coaches with almost 64,000 beds across the country.
May 3, 2021
09:59
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the Central government is exploring the feasibility of conversion of existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen to meet the requirement amidst the COVID-19 situation.
The process of converting the existing Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) nitrogen plants for the production of oxygen was discussed. In the nitrogen plants Carbon Molecular Sieve (CMS) is used whereas Zeolite Molecular Sieve (ZMS) is required for producing oxygen, the PMO said.
The Delhi government plans vaccination for residents in 77 public schools from today.
May 3, 2021
09:28
India reports 3,68,147 new cases; 3,00,732 discharges, and 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,99,25,604
Total recoveries: 16,29,3003
Death toll: 2,18,959
Active cases: 34,13,642
May 3, 2021
09:27
Leaders of 13 opposition parties, in a joint statement, asked the Central government to launch a free mass vaccination drive across the country.
May 3, 2021
09:15
DRDO handed over 50 oxygen cylinders to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, Telangana, in presence of Union Minister Kishan Reddy. These cylinders are of 46.7 liters water capacity each and can be pressurized up to 150 bars: Defence PRO, Hyderabad
May 3, 2021
09:05
Cricket Australia donates $50,000 to help India fight pandemic