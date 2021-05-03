  • SENSEX
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reports 3,68,147 new cases in 24 hrs, SC tells Centre to consider lockdown to curb 2nd wave

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 03, 2021 11:28:05 IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed various measures to augment human resources for effective management of the COVID-19 situation and possible steps discussed include incentivising students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join the pandemic duty, sources said. The final details are likely to be announced on Monday, they added. The review meeting took place amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain.

