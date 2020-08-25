  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Coronavirus most prevalent among those in 5-17 age bracket: Delhi Sero survey

Updated : August 25, 2020 11:20 AM IST

As many as 15,000 people from four age groups participated in the survey -- around 25 percent of them below 18, 50 percent between 18 and 50, and the rest aged above 50.
Experts say children could be contracting the infection from adults in their family and domestic helps.
Coronavirus most prevalent among those in 5-17 age bracket: Delhi Sero survey

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

LIC Housing Finance shares jump 11% on strong Q1 earnings

LIC Housing Finance shares jump 11% on strong Q1 earnings

Block deal alert! Phoenix Mills declines 9% after 1.5 crore shares change hands

Block deal alert! Phoenix Mills declines 9% after 1.5 crore shares change hands

Mental health issues on rise, over 1,300 seek Maha govt's help

Mental health issues on rise, over 1,300 seek Maha govt's help

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement