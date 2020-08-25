Healthcare Coronavirus most prevalent among those in 5-17 age bracket: Delhi Sero survey Updated : August 25, 2020 11:20 AM IST As many as 15,000 people from four age groups participated in the survey -- around 25 percent of them below 18, 50 percent between 18 and 50, and the rest aged above 50. Experts say children could be contracting the infection from adults in their family and domestic helps. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply