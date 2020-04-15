Coronavirus: Most manufacturing hubs designated red zones in India; here's a list of all hotspots

The Ministry of Health has designated 170 districts in India as coronavirus hotspot zones and another 207 could be included on the list if strict containment measures are not taken. The ministry released a complete list of the red zones on April 15 and said that going forward, states need to identify hotspots based on the rate at which confirmed cases are growing in these areas.

Districts where cases have doubled every four days are being designated red zones.

Almost every metro city (district) has been declared a hotspot across the country. From Mumbai to Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Bhopal are on the list of districts that have seen large outbreaks and have been designated as hotspots.

These cities are some of the biggest industrial and financial hubs that have been desperately trying to fight spread of the virus and resume economic activity.

The Union Home Ministry on Monday issued guidelines on relaxation of restrictions on several activities from April 20. However, the advisory said that these activities will not be allowed in containment zones, as demarcated by states/UTs and district administrations.

Hotspots are greater geographical areas -- either a district or a municipal council -- where large outbreaks (one or multiple) have been seen. Hotspots are not seized and are monitored for suspect cases. However, within a hotspot, containment zones are smaller areas where confirmed cases have been found. Containment zones are completely sealed and no movement is allowed in the area.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in the country with 2,916 confirmed cases and 178 reported deaths. Eleven out of 36 districts in Maharashtra have seen large outbreaks. All the large industrial hubs of the state including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad and Nagpur have been designated as hotspots. Three more districts are potential hotspots where cluster outbreak have been reported.

Mumbai alone has 381 containment zones and Pune city has 33.

The automobile and component manufacturing hub of Chakan and Pimpri-Chinchwad fall in Pune district, the latter has reported nine cases and most areas have been sealed there. Chakan is not a containment zone as no cases have been found there as yet. If the situation remains the same until April 20, this industrial belt could see some economic activity – on the condition that all measures on social distancing and housing of workers are managed efficiently. A detailed review of the same will be done on April 20.

Delhi is the second worst-affected state with 1,561 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the death toll at 30.

Almost entire Delhi is in the red zone, with nine out of 11 districts in the state designated hotspots. Overall, there are 56 containment zones in the nine districts.

As Gurgaon, Faridabad in Haryana and Noida, Gaziabad, Meerut in UP are also on the list, among others, most of the National Capital Region is designated as a hotspot.

All nine districts in western Uttar Pradesh are on the list.

Tamil Nadu, with a total of at 1,204 confirmed cases has 22 of its 32 districts designated as hotspots. Twelve people have lost their lives due to the virus in the southern state.

Five out of 33 districts in the industrial state of Gujarat -- all major hubs Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar and Rajkot -- are hotspots.

Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Hosghangabad and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh have been designated as hotspots.

Karnataka has the large urban districts of Bengaluru urban, Belgaum and Mysuru in the red zone.

Kerala, which has been seen a positive move with recoveries outpacing new cases, still has six of 14 districts as hotspots. Out of 387 confirmed cases, 218 have recovered in the state.

In Rajasthan, 11 out of 33 districts are designated as hotspots. The include, Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Janswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jhalawar and Bharatpur.