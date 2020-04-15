Healthcare Coronavirus: Most manufacturing hubs designated red zones in India; here's a list of all hotspots Updated : April 15, 2020 11:00 PM IST All industrial hubs of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad and Nagpur have been designated as hotspots. Delhi is the second worst-affected state with 1,561 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the death toll at 30. Kerala, which has been seen a positive move with recoveries outpacing new cases, still has six of 14 districts as hotspots.