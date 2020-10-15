Healthcare Coronavirus may spread more via respiratory droplets in winter, say scientists Updated : October 15, 2020 12:56 PM IST At the opposite extreme, in hot and dry places, the researchers said respiratory droplets more easily evaporate. The scientists recommended greater social distancing if the room is cool and humid, and finer masks and air filters during hot, dry spells. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.