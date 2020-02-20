#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Coronavirus may drag global GDP by 1 percentage point if containment delayed beyond June, says Report

Updated : February 20, 2020 04:41 PM IST

On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a global health emergency.
According to the report by Dun & Bradstreet, the outbreak of coronavirus is already having a considerable impact on the Chinese economy.
Dun & Bradstreet data shows that 22 million businesses, or close to 90 percent of all active businesses in China, are located in the most-impacted regions.
