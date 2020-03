Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in the Assembly on March 13 that malls, gymnasiums, cinema halls and swimming pools will remain shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur from midnight.

The state has declared coronavirus an epidemic in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur.

The CM said in the Assembly that companies should allow employees to work from home in view of coronavirus threat.

Speaking in the state Assembly, the CM said that the COVID-19 has been declared an epidemic in five districts.

On Friday evening, the Union Health Ministry had said that fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. The total number of cases has risen to 81 across the country.

Bihar has also shut schools and colleges until March 31. The Bihar government announced the closure of all schools, colleges and coaching classes in a video about the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The Bihar government stressed that students of all government schools will receive financial assistance for mid-day meals despite schools being closed.

On Thursday, the Delhi government had shut theatres, schools and colleges until March 31 and declared the coronavirus outbreak an epidemic in the National Capital.

Meanwhile, in Nagpur, two people tested positive for covid-19 on Friday. The total number of cases has risen to 16 in the state.