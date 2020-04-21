  • SENSEX
Coronavirus lockdown: Relaxations of industrial activities revoked in Mumbai, Pune

Updated : April 21, 2020 08:06 PM IST

The decision to revoke the permitted relaxations was made due to the large number of people commuting.
The increased movement posed an imminent threat of spreading coronavirus in the worst-affected state in the country by the pandemic.
More than 4,500 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 232 have died in Maharashtra, according to a union government tally.
