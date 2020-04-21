Coronavirus lockdown: Relaxations of industrial activities revoked in Mumbai, Pune

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced the revocation of relaxations from lockdown it had permitted in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune Metropolitan Region on April 17. The relaxations will continue in other regions of the state.

The decision to revoke the permitted relaxations was made due to the large number of people commuting. The increased movement posed an imminent threat of spreading coronavirus in the worst-affected state in the country by the pandemic.

In a terse order on Tuesday, chief secretary Ajoy Mehta revoked the relaxation orders for the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region, which comprise the biggest industrial hub in the country.

The MMR-PMR areas account for the highest number of COVID-19 deaths and positive cases in the country.

However, Mehta said that e-commerce companies and their vehicles would be permitted to ply with necessary permissions, while those supplying essential food, medicines, pharma and medical equipment will continue as before.

Similarly, the directions opening up the delivery of print media products for doorstep delivery has also been cancelled for the MMR and Pune Municipal Corporation jurisdictions, and all containment zones declared by the district collector.

Accordingly, in all these areas, newspapers shall continue to be sold only through the exempted establishments.

The state government's decision was spurred after massive criticism on social media as hordes of vehicles turned out after the relaxation of norms for industrial purposes.

More than 4,500 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 232 have died in Maharashtra, according to a union government tally. The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 15,122 with 603 deaths.