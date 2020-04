Maharashtra is unlikely to see a complete lifting of the coronavirus lockdown post April 14, state health minister Rajesh Tope told CNBC-TV18. Mumbai is likely to remain under extended lockdown, he added.

India is currently under a near-complete 21-day lockdown that will last until April 14. All services deemed non-essential have been shut. However, Tope’s comments indicate the lockdown in Maharashtra is likely to continue beyond April 14.

Lockdown will continue in areas where coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly, Tope told CNBC-TV18. "Lockdown in Mumbai is likely to continue post April 14 as well as cases increasing rapidly,” he added.

A call on lockdown extension will be taken before the scheduled end of the nationwide lockdown. “Will take a call on which areas will see lockdown extension around April 12,” Tope said.

The regions in Maharashtra with fewer cases of coronavirus could see some relaxation on the status quo. “Lockdown may be lifted from areas where coronavirus cases are contained,” Tope added.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in the countries with more than 650 positive coronavirus cases. It reported six deaths on Saturday.