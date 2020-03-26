  • SENSEX
Coronavirus Lockdown in Kerala: Community kitchens feeding hungry, needy; 19 fresh cases reported, 1.2 lakh under observation

Updated : March 26, 2020 08:28 PM IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Wednesday announced his government had taken "extensive measures" to ensure that no one was left starving during the lockdown.
Kerala reported 19 more positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of infected people under treatment to 126, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Kannur accounted for the highest number cases on Thursday with nine, while three cases each were from Kasaragod and Malappuram districts, followed by two from Thrissur and one each from Idukki and Wayanad.
