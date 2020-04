The current nation-wide lockdown may not be lifted until September. According to a study conducted by American consultancy firm BCG, India may start lifting restrictions only between the fourth week of June and second week of September, the report claimed.

The extended time to lift the restrictions is primarily due to challenges such as the preparedness of the overall health system and public policy effectiveness, Moneycontrol reported, citing the BCG paper.

The extension prediction across 20 countries, BCG said, is based on China's experience of dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, efficiency of the healthcare system of the countries and overall preparedness of governments.

The report suggested that India -- imposed a nationwide lockdown in line with China's timing of the lockdown -- is likely to see the number of COVID-19 cases peak in the third week of June.