With all of India going under complete lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Delhi government is taking all necessary steps to ensure citizens face the least hardship during this time.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is addressing the citizens of Delhi on a daily basis and has made the first move to assist daily wagers in the state.

Experts say any assistance for daily wagers, who are bound to be among the worst-hit due to the lockdown, has to be in terms of both monetary and providing them with daily essentials.

"Delhi government will ensure continuous supply of essentials to all its citizens. A new facility to provide E-pass to those engaged in selling, supply, transportation, storage of essential items such as vegetables, milk, groceries, medicines, hospitals, etc. has been set up," Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

E-passes will also be given to those engaged in the delivery of food from restaurants, medicines, groceries through online portals and apps.

The E-pass will be issued to those who do not have valid identity proof and are engaged in the essential services category by making a request on the toll-free number -- 1031.