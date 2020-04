Deserted streets, malls and shops shut, police deployment in every corner, mask-clad people everywhere, fear in the eyes of each one. These are the scenes in Mumbai, popularly know as the city that never sleeps. For most people, including the seniors of the society, who have seen extraordinary situations in their past, the current situation remains unparalleled.

“This uncertainty about tomorrow and the thought that only the fittest will survive makes you depressed," says Farrukh Waris, a retired principal of a college, philanthropist and a historian.

It is unusual to see Waris so anxious about life. She has a warrior’s soul, has inspired several boys and girls for years and is generally full of life. But the current crisis has unnerved even the strongest and the bravest.

“I have lived through three wars and umpteen curfews. I was a university student during the emergency. There was never any restriction on movement during curfews, only congregation of more people wasn’t allowed and that was easily avoidable. Also, curfews were limited to few areas and would not last for more than 48 hours. People were allowed to visit their neighbours and relatives,” she added.

The whole world is terrified. Nations who flaunted their defence prowess and boasted about their missile power are now staring at each other. There’s no weapon to kill this enemy -- at least as of now.

War veterans describe the current pandemic as bigger than a war.

“This is like third world war being fought against a single enemy. During wars, you know who your enemy is but here we are only visualising the enemy,” says Colonel (Retired) Wajahat Kabir, who has fought the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak war.

United States, the most powerful country currently, is battling with nearly 2 lakh positive cases of coronavirus, becoming the worst-hit nation. Except China, no other country has been able to control the spread of COVID-19. Italy, Spain, Germany, which are all advanced economies with world-class healthcare, are struggling to find a cure. Clearly, this enemy is multidimensional and invincible.

“When you are fighting at the border, only the soldiers are at forefront, the civilians are largely safe. This is an enemy that has the ability to cause massive loss to human lives and we haven’t found the weapon yet," adds Colonel (Retired) Kabir.

Countries are left with no choice but to impose lockdowns. Indians are not new to curfews. They have seen the 18-month emergency from 1975 to 1977 declared under the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the 1992 Bombay riots, the 1993 Bombay blasts, 2002 Gujarat riots and the most recent Delhi riots.

“I lived in Mumbra with three small kids during the 1992 curfews. My husband used to work abroad. It was surely horrifying and we were very watchful of every movement in our locality but it wasn’t as dreadful as now. Today, we are afraid of even touching an object or talking to anybody fearing we may contract the virus and die," says 65-year-old homemaker Sajida Liyakat, who has also lived in Kuwait during the 2003 Iraq invasion.

There are many people like Sajida who have witnessed terrifying things in the past but find the current situation incomparable.

Former top cop D Sivanandhan, who served as the Director General of Maharashtra Police and worked very closely in anti-terror operations post 26/11 attacks, says he hasn’t seen anything like this in his lifetime.

“Curfews were imposed to control communal riots or terror incidents and were limited to a particular city or area. The current lockdown covers the whole world. In communal riots, the police knows who is to be protected from whom but in this situation we don’t know who we are fighting against,” he adds.

Authorities have been urging people to maintain social distancing in order to break the chain of coronavirus. To bring this into force, kirana stores are making people stand in queues at least three feet away from each other, housing societies are not letting non-residents inside their gates, not even the home-delivery personnel at many places.

While social distancing is of utmost importance at this stage, it has also made life tougher for several people, especially the seniors who live by themselves.

“This is traumatising. I am a senior citizen and my society has banned the entry of my maids and driver and I am left with no company. The older generation also feels unwanted after reading about doctors choosing the younger patients over the aged ones,” says Waris.

This is a catch-22 situation for everyone. A complete lockdown is the only way to combat coronavirus but it also comes with several challenges, some of them quite painful. Looking at the surge in cases worldwide as well as in India, and this might sound frightening but this crisis seems to stay for long.