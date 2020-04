Uttar Pradesh state government has decided to completely seal 15 districts that are considered hotspots currently in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic from midnight, i.e starting April 09.

The marked districts include Lucknow, Agra, Gaziabad, Gautambuddha Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahar, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Sitapur, Saharanpur, and Basti.

“The Chief Minister has passed orders that 15 districts in UP have become hotspots and these areas will be sealed till April 15. No delivery movement will be allowed in the sealed areas, only stores with essentials and medicines will remain open,” RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary of the state said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 321 cases of the novel coronavirus including three deaths so far.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told leaders of the opposition and other parties that the Centre is considering extending the lockdown based on various feedbacks.

