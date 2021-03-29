  • SENSEX
Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 68k fresh COVID cases, 291 deaths

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 29, 2021 10:01 AM IST

Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 68,020 new COVID-19 cases, 32,231 discharges, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.  Meanwhile, Total cases have reached 1.2 crore while total recoveries are now at 1.13 crore. Meanwhile, Maharashtra is considering imposing a strict lockdown this week after recording the highest one-day jump in coronavirus infections of any state since last March, officials said.

