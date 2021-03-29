Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 68k fresh COVID cases, 291 deaths

Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 68,020 new COVID-19 cases, 32,231 discharges, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, Total cases have reached 1.2 crore while total recoveries are now at 1.13 crore. Meanwhile, Maharashtra is considering imposing a strict lockdown this week after recording the highest one-day jump in coronavirus infections of any state since last March, officials said.
Mar 29, 2021
10:09
India reports 68K new COVID cases
India reports 68,020 new #COVID19 cases, 32,231 discharges, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 1,20,39,644 Total recoveries: 1,13,55,993 Active cases: 5,21,808 Death toll: 1,61,843
Delhi Reports Highest Daily Spike in Covid-19 Cases in Nearly Four Months
Delhi reported over 1,800 coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest in around three-and-half months, while the positivity rate rose to 2.35 per cent, the Health Department said. Nine more people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 11,006, it said.
Share:
Mar 29, 2021
09:52
No lockdown in Delhi
Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly. The minister said there were enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients and it could be increased if the need arises.
Share:
Mar 29, 2021
09:41
Maharashtra today reported 40,414 fresh COVID-19 cases, with capital Mumbai witnessing 6,923 new infections.
Share:
Mar 29, 2021
09:31
Total number of samples tested up to 28th March is 24,18,64,161 including 9,13,319 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/v25xI5xoGW
The overall number of global Covid19 cases has surpassed 127 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.78 million. In its latest update, the Johns Hopkins University that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 127,092,284 and 2,782,944, respectively.
Share:
Mar 29, 2021
09:10
West Bengal registers highest single-day spike in 3 months with 827 new COVID-19 cases
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,84,666 as 827 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day spike in three months. Two more patients succumbed to the infection in Kolkata, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,324. The state now has 4,976 active cases, it said. West Bengal has so far tested over 91.13 lakh samples for COVID-19.
Share:
Mar 29, 2021
08:54
Night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra between 8 pm and 7 am, in the wake of rising COVID19 case
Maharashtra: Security personnel deployed in Mumbai; visuals from Western Express Highway.