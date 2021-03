Coronavirus Highlights: India recorded 43,846new coronavirus cases in a day,the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19tally to1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Registering an increase for the 11th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,09,087,which now comprises 2.66per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96 per cent, the data stated.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 115 days. The death toll increased to1,59,755with 197 daily new fatalities, the highest in 97 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as44,489new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 26.

Rajasthan government to impose night curfew in major cities

Night curfew to be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh, states Rajasthan government. Markets to remain closed after 10 pm from March 22 in areas under all city municipal corporations. Visitors entering the state from March 25 will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours. Further, all primary schools set to remain closed till further order.

6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses sent to 76 nations, 4.5 crore doses administered in India: Vardhan

More than 6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been sent to 76 nations, while 4.5 crore doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the country till now, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

He also called for making the vaccination drive a Jan Aandolan (mass movement).

Until this morning, nearly 4.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given to the people in this country. More than six crore doses have been sent to 76 nations, Vardhan said during a media interaction at the Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR-IMTECH) here.

World-famous beaches of Rio de Janeiro closed

Rio de Janeiro's world-famous beaches have been closed to the public due to a dramatic rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases in Brazil, local media reported.

394 new cases reported in Telangana

the government said on Sunday. With three more fatalities, the toll rose to 1,669 as of 8 PM on March 20, a bulletin said.

Puducherry logs 64 new cases

The COVID-19 cases registered a marginal rise in the Union Territory of Puducherry on Sunday with 64 infections being reported, taking the tally to 40,386, the health department said. One more fatality took the toll to 675.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla tests positive

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla tested positive for COVID19 on March 19. His condition is stable after getting admitted to AIIMS COVID Centre for observation on March 20.

Global caseload tops 12.27 crore

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 12.27 crore, while the deaths have surged to more than 27 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University.

No new cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last two days, a senior health official said on Sunday. The north eastern state's caseload stands at 16,842, of which three are active cases, while 16,783 people have recovered from the disease and 56 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

India sees the highest daily tally of cases this year

Complete lockdown imposed in Nagpur

Maharashtra: MPSC State Service Prelims exam being conducted in Nagpur, amid complete lockdown imposed in the city due to a rise in COVID19 cases pic.twitter.com/UVBCARUDnw — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

People's laxity towards COVID-19 main reason behind rise in cases: Harsh Vardhan

Holding the laxity shown by people in following safety protocols as the reason behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday urged them not to let their guard down against the infection, else the situation may turn "dangerous". "With vaccines available now, people feel they should not wear masks. Maximum people hang their masks around their neck, some keep it in their pocket and some do not use it at all," the minister said here on Saturday evening.

Odisha reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 3,38,719

Odisha's COVID19 tally rose to 3,38,719 on Saturday as 120 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said. Of the new cases, 71 were reported from quarantine centres, while 49 detected during contact tracing.

COVID-19: Goa sees 154 cases, 56 recoveries, 1.7k tests

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 154 and reached 56,525 on Saturday, while the day also saw the death toll remaining unchanged at 815 and the recovery count rising by 56, an official said. The number of people discharged in the state is now 54,713, leaving it with an active caseload of 997, he added.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for coronavirus

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged people not to let their guard down. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, "On having mild symptoms of COVID19. I had myself tested and I am COVID19 positive." The guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs also requested people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Follow COVID-19 protocol to avoid resurgence of disease: JK BJP's appeal to people

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Saturday expressed concern over the spike in coronavirus cases in the union territory and appealed to the people to religiously follow COVID19 protocol to avoid resurgence of the viral disease. BJP spokesperson Brigadier (retd) Anil Gupta said the vaccination drive in progress, people have become careless and stopped adhering to various protective measures that were mandated for every citizen.

Tamil Nadu adds 1,243 fresh Coronavirus cases, 8 fatalities

Tamil Nadu continued to witness an increase in fresh COVID19 cases and the state on Saturday recorded 1,243 new infections and 8 fatalities, taking the caseload to 8,65,693 and the death toll to 12,590. A returnee from UAE and a passenger each from Maharashtra and Rajasthan added to the new cases today.

Modi offers best wishes to Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday extended his best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID19. Khan has tested positive for the COVID19 and is selfisolating at home, his top aide on health announced, two days after he got the first shot of a vaccine. Modi tweeted his wishes to Khan, "Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhan.

BMC to conduct rapid antigen tests at malls, bus stations and railway stations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said it will now conduct rapid antigen tests at crowded places like malls, bus stations and railway stations.

Delhi reports 813 new #COVID19 cases, 567 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 6,47,161 Total recoveries 6,32,797 Death toll 10,955 Active cases 3,409 pic.twitter.com/H8WHq82Kko — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021

Pak PM Imran Khan isolates after testing Covid positive

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination confirmed the development on Saturday. Sultan said that the 68-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has quarantined himself at home. "PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," Sultan said in a tweet.

Experts must probe surge in COVID-19 cases in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said a team of experts should be formed to probe the reason for the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra compared to the other states in the country. The former chief minister was speaking to the media after attending a meeting with Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut and district officials at the divisional commissionerate here. "I feel a team of experts should be constituted to study the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. Maharashtra is no different from other states, but then why is it witnessing such a surge in infections?" Fadnavis said. The BJP leader further claimed if the rise is due to increased testing, then there are other states that are conducting more per million tests than Maharashtra. Fadnavis further raised concerns about the COVID-19 vaccination drive, citing that the immunisation process was being carried out slowly and the pace should be picked up. Maharashtra on Friday recorded 25,681 new coronavirus infections and 70 deaths. The state currently has 1,77,560 active cases.

'UK strain likely accounts for 30% of US Covid cases'

The highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Britain likely accounts for up to 30 per cent of the confirmed cases in the US, Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, said. The variant, called B.1.1.7, has been reported in at least 94 countries and detected in 50 jurisdictions in the US, Fauci said on Friday during a White House briefing on the pandemic. He added that the numbers are likely growing, reports Xinhua news agency. Fauci said the B.1.1.7 variant is 50 percent more transmissible and likely to cause more severe disease. "We're at a position right now where we have a plateauing at around 53,000 cases per day," he said.

No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal, tally remains at 16,842

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said on Saturday. The northeastern state's tally remained at 16,842, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh now has three active cases, while 16,783 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said. A total of 56 people have died due to the contagion, Jampa said, adding, till Friday, 4,11,459 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 61,063 people have been inoculated thus far.

Frontline workers need not report to work on day of vaccination: Delhi govt

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Delhi government on Friday said frontline workers and officials aged 45 and above, who have co-morbidities, need not report to work on the day they are being vaccinated and they will be considered ''on duty'' provided they submit proof of vaccination. Keeping in view the fact that these beneficiaries may have to travel to designated healthcare facilities for vaccination and they may experience mild pain after administration of vaccine besides mild body ache and fever (in few cases), it may not be feasible for them to report to work on the day of vaccination and have a productive day in terms of the transaction of day-to-day business, an official order said.

Centre asks states to ensure that people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour

The Centre asked the states and Union territories on Friday to ensure that people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing in view of a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in parts of the country. In a communication to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the states and UTs have been mandated to take all necessary measures to promote COVID-appropriate behaviour and ensure that people wear face masks, maintain hand hygiene and social distancing. Further, these measures are also included in the National Directives for COVID-19 Management, which have to be strictly followed throughout the country.

US clears Biden's 100M vaccination goal, with eye on next

The US on Friday cleared President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus shots, more than a month before his target date of his 100th day in office, as the president prepared to set his sights higher in the nationwide vaccination effort.

Germany targets doctors, border states in vaccination drive

Germany will supply general practitioners with vaccines and deliver additional doses to regions on the Czech and French borders as it seeks to get its campaign back on track following a three-day pause in using the AstraZeneca shot. "The motto is vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a meeting with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states. Case numbers have been rising in Germany, driven by an easing of restrictions in recent weeks just as a more transmissible variant of the virus has spread, underlining the need to accelerate vaccinations to protect the vulnerable.

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

Greece's government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May. The measures were announced despite an ongoing surge in daily infections to 20.9 per 100,000 residents, as a seven-day rolling average, with private hospital space being used by the state-run health service to cope with treatment demand.

Domestic flight tickets to cost 5% more as COVID cases, ATF prices rise

With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise in India leading to stricter guidelines and a lesser number of fliers, the civil aviation ministry has decided to increase the minimum airfare by five percent. The hike in the minimum airfare follows the raise in the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. The ministry has, at least for now, decided to continue with the same 80 percent cap on the number of passengers a flight can carry.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rises to 4,446

Mizoram on Saturday reported one more case of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 4,446, an official said. A 62-year-old man from Siaha district tested positive for the virus, he said. The northeastern state now has 14 active cases, while 4,421 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 11. Mizoram has tested 2,45,679 samples to date, including 454 on Friday, the official said. Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi said 49,837 people, including 15,907 senior citizens and 1,607 people with comorbidities, have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots

Scientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of extremely rare blood clots in the brain that occurred in individuals in the days and weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

European investigators have put forward one theory that the vaccine triggers an unusual antibody in some rare cases; others are trying to understand whether the cases are linked with birth control pills. Read more here.

3,062 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, a new high since the pandemic began

Mumbai reported the highest spike of 3,062 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its caseload to over 3.5 lakh, BMC said. With 10 deaths since Thursday evening, the death toll increased to 11,565.

The day before too the city had set a new record of daily cases at 2,877, but on Friday new cases crossed the 3,000-mark. The city has recorded ten or more deaths in a day thrice this year. On January 5 and January 21, the city had reported 11 and 10 fatalities, respectively. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 20,140. The recovery rate in the city is 91 percent while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has increased to 0.56 percent from 0.17 percent a month ago.

Thane district's COVID-19 count up by 1,949, death toll by 8