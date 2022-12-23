Coronavirus LIVE updates: Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers today

COVID-19 in India: Guidelines for international arrivals
> All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.
> In-flight announcements about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.
> Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing a mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment
> De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.
> Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.
> All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival. Shall report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.
2% random COVID testing for international | When will it start and what if one is positive?
The government said that two percent of passengers arriving on each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus tests from 10 am, December 24.
If anybody is found COVID-positive, the sample would be sent for genomic testing at the designated INSACOG laboratory networ. After submitting samples for random testing, travellers will be allowed to leave the airport.
A copy of the positive report will be shared with Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme at shoc.idsp@ncdc.gov.in by the concerned testing laboratory (besides sharing with the APHOS). This will in turn be shared with the concerned state or Union Territory for further follow-up action.
Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. If found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per protocol.
COVID-19 news LIVE updates: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the health ministers of the states and Union territories on Friday in the wake of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in some countries.
On Thursday, he made a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on India's preparedness to curb the spread of the viral infection. He said the situation is being constantly monitored and the government has taken an "all-of-society" approach The minister also said while there are no direct flights between China and India, people from the neighbouring country arrive here via other routes.
DIrecting states to ramp up testing, he said, "The focus is to ensure that no new variant of the virus enters the country," adding that at the same time, there is no impediment to travelling.
As China and some other countries witness a surge in the number of COVID cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for a strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the international airports, be strengthened. "COVID is not over yet," Modi reiterated at a high-level meeting to review the situation and urged people to wear masks at crowded places.