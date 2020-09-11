Coronavirus Live Updates: India's total cases see the biggest single-day rise of 96,551, death toll at 76,271

Mission Begin Again 5.0: Maharashtra may allow dine-in at restaurants, gyms could reopen too

Your wait to dine at your favourite restaurant in Mumbai may end soon. Sources in the Maharashtra cabinet told CNBC-TV18 that a group of key ministers in the state would meet around September 10 to discuss the next set of guidelines under Mission Begin Again 5.0.

Sources added that the group of ministers could discuss the proposal of allowing dine-in services at restaurants across the state.

Currently, only take away services are allowed at restaurants and the demand to start dine-in service has been long pending. The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has submitted a set of standard operating procedure (SOP) with the Maharashtra government covering issues pertaining to social distancing, reducing touch points, receiving and handling goods and general health sanctity of customers and employees at restaurants once dine-in services are allowed. Read more here