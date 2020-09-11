Coronavirus Live Updates: India's total cases see the biggest single-day rise of 96,551, death toll at 76,271

Coronavirus In West Bengal LIVE updates: People remain indoors in Siliguri as the West Bengal government ordered that complete lockdown will be observed in the state today, in view of COVID-19.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 45-lakh mark
India's COVID19 caseload sprinted past 45 lakh and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 35 lakh on Friday,according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to35,42,663,the data updated at 8 am showed.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Strict COVID rules keep Hong Kong's elite swimmers dry and restless
Coronavirus restrictions on pools and beaches in Hong Kong have left thousands of competitive swimmers out of the water and struggling to stay fit, heralding a downturn for one of the city's favourite sports at an elite level.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: COVID-19 positive undertrial who fled from UP hospital caught
One of the two undertrials, who had fled from a COVID hospital here, was nabbed by the local police, an officer said on Friday. Rajju and Brijlal, accused of rape, were undergoing treatment at a COVID hospital in Khoh area. They had escaped at around 4 am on Thursday after breaking a window in the bathroom, Superintendent of Police Chitrakoot Ankit Mittal said on Friday.
COVID-19 India Updates:
1. Total cases see the biggest single-day rise of 96,551
2. Active cases record the biggest single-day increase of 24,462
3. Recoveries increase by 70,800 & deaths see the biggest one-day rise of 1,209
4. Deaths increase by more than 1,000 for the 10th straight day
5. Total cases at 45.62 lakh, active at 9.43 lakh, recoveries at 35.42 lakh & deaths at 76,271
6. Total tests done in a single day at 11.63 lakh v/s yesterday's 11.29 lakh
7. Recovery rate falls for 2nd straight day; it's at 77.65% v/s yesterday's 77.74%
8. Death rate slips to 1.67% from yesterday's level of 1.68%
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The top-5 worst affected states in India are Maharashtra (9,90,795 cases), Andhra Pradesh (5,37,687 cases), Tamil Nadu (4,86,052 cases), Karnataka (4,30,947 cases) and Uttar Pradesh (2,92,029 cases), said the data by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Mission Begin Again 5.0: Maharashtra may allow dine-in at restaurants, gyms could reopen too
Your wait to dine at your favourite restaurant in Mumbai may end soon. Sources in the Maharashtra cabinet told CNBC-TV18 that a group of key ministers in the state would meet around September 10 to discuss the next set of guidelines under Mission Begin Again 5.0.
Sources added that the group of ministers could discuss the proposal of allowing dine-in services at restaurants across the state.
Currently, only take away services are allowed at restaurants and the demand to start dine-in service has been long pending. The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has submitted a set of standard operating procedure (SOP) with the Maharashtra government covering issues pertaining to social distancing, reducing touch points, receiving and handling goods and general health sanctity of customers and employees at restaurants once dine-in services are allowed. Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 45,62,414, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 76,271, the Union Health Ministry has said.
China approves first nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine for trials
China has approved for trials its first nasal spray vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus that has claimed over 9 lakh lives and infected more than 2.8 crore people globally. The nasal spray vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 is expected to start phase I clinical trials in November, and it is recruiting 100 volunteers, Chinese media has reported.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A total of 5,40,97,975 samples tested up to September 10. Of these, 11,63,542 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Maharashtra recorded its second-highest spike in COVID-19 cases at 23,446, which took the case tally to 9.9 lakh, a state health department official said. The death toll increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities yesterday.
Health Ministry issues revised SOP for conducting exams during COVID-19
The Union health ministry on Thursday issued a revised SOP for conducting examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, removing the provision that allowed symptomatic candidates who insist on taking an exam to do so in isolation.
According to the revised document, in regular course, asymptomatic candidate should be referred to the nearest health centre and given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means, or the university or educational institution shall arrange for taking the exam at a later date when the student is declared physically fit.
”However, if a student is found to be symptomatic, the permission or denial thereof, in such cases shall be granted as per the policy already enunciated on the issue by the Examination Conducting Authorities,” the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) said. Continue reading
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE Updates: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja warns that there is a possibility of more deaths due to Covid-19 in the state due to shortage of ventilators. She also says that there will be a shortage of ventilators if more elderly people get infected. According to experts, as compared to other states, if death rates have happened in Kerala over 10,000 people would have died by now. Ventilators are not available anywhere in the world. Even after booking through KMSCL, the government is not getting the adequate numbers. We are getting only 10 or 20, says Shailaja. (Information Source: News18)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates: The toll in the state rose to 3,771 yesterday after 41 more patients succumbed to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said. The coronavirus tally also mounted to 1.93 lakh after 3,112 people, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, tested positive for the contagion.
Welcome to our COVID blog!
Hi, I am Mousumi Paul from the desk team of the CNBC-TV18. I will be giving you all the updates related to coronavirus. To begin with, India's total cases are now at 44,65,863, including 75,062 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77.7 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.8 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.04 lakh people have died so far.