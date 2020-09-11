  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 9 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's total cases see the biggest single-day rise of 96,551, death toll at 76,271

CNBC-TV18 | Published: September 11, 2020 11:33 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus Live Updates: Till now, India has recorded 45,62,414 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 76,271 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77.7 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.8 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.04 lakh people have died so far.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement