Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally past 91 lakh, active cases near 4.4 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India has recorded 91,39,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,33,738 deaths. A total of 85,62,641 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,43,486 active cases in the country as of date, stated Ministry of Health's data.Infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.69 percent.Stay tuned with the latest updates on the COVID-19 situation in the country:
Nov 23, 2020
12:04
#Alert-With 44,059 new COVID infections, India's total cases rise to 91,39,866.
With 511 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,33,738. Total active cases at 4,43,486
UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "The threat of coronavirus is far from ending": Adityanath said, "All our scientists are making great efforts towards developing a vaccine, under the guidance of PM Modi. Still, we will have to be alert until the vaccine is developed, it reaches every person & its effects kick in."
Nov 23, 2020
11:37
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet last evening, Maurya said, "My corona report has come out positive. I am asymptomatic and have no problems. I have isolated myself under the supervision of doctors. I request everyone who came in contact with me over the last few days to get themselves tested." A press release from the Raj Bhawan said the Uttarakhand governor had returned here from Agra on Friday after a week-long vacation.
As Saturday and Sunday were holidays and the governor's residential quarters and the Raj Bhawan secretariat are quite distant from each other, she did not come in contact with any official or employee, it said. Hence, the governor's secretariat will function normally. (Source: PTI)
Nov 23, 2020
11:18
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 13,25,82,730 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 22 with 8,49,596 samples being tested on Sunday.
Nov 23, 2020
10:47
Delhi government lifts the order of closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janata Market, Nangloi, with immediate effect.
The UT govt had earlier ordered the closure of these markets on the grounds of "violations of COVID19 guidelines and social distancing norms."
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: Here are the five worst-affected states (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases):
Maharashtra - 17,80,208 cases
Karnataka - 8,73,046 cases
Andhra Pradesh - 8,62,213 cases
Tamil Nadu - 7,69,995 cases
Kerala - 5,62,695 cases
Nov 23, 2020
10:14
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 4,43,486, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,33,738. As many as 85,62,641 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far.
Nov 23, 2020
10:00
COVID 19 India Updates | Last 24 hours saw testing of less than 10 lakh after 4 days. Total testing was 8.49 lakh against previous day’s 10.75 lakh. Recovery rate slips for the 1st time in more than two months while positivity rate is back above 5%
#COVID_19 India Updates | Last 24 hours saw testing of less than 10 lakh after 4 days. Total testing was 8.49 lakh against previous day’s 10.75 lakh. Recovery rate slips for the 1st time in more than two months while positivity rate is back above 5% pic.twitter.com/TF47YG65AE
South Korea reported another daily rise of more than 200 new coronavirus cases today, a day after it tightened social distancing rules as it battles a third wave of infection. The daily tally of 255 new cases fell from 330 reported yesterday after hovering above 300 for five straight days, a level not seen since August, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Officials have said the numbers tend to drop during the weekends due to less testing.
The government strengthened distancing rules for the capital Seoul and nearby regions yesterday, closing bars and nightclubs, limiting religious gatherings and restricting on-site dining at restaurants from tomorrow. (Source: Reuters)
Nov 23, 2020
09:30
Germany may start COVID-19 vaccine programme in December, said Health Minister: “There is reason to be optimistic that there will be approval for a vaccine in Europe this year,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said in an interview with publishing group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland. “And then we can start right away.”
Nov 23, 2020
09:15
Telangana, COVID
Telangana reported 602 new #COVID19 cases, 3 deaths and 1,015 recoveries on 22nd November.
Total cases in the state rise to 2,64,128 including 1,433 deaths and 2,51,468 recoveries.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could get UK approval this week: Britain could give regulatory approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine this week, even before the United States authorises it, the Telegraph news site reported on Sunday.
Nov 23, 2020
08:43
Coronvairus in Delhi LIVE Updates: Over 3,600 people who were found not wearing face masks at public places were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida in three days, police said on Sunday.
Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to penalise people who are found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, it stated in a statement.
According to the statement, 1,312 people were issued challans for not wearing face cover or mask while in public places and ₹ 1.31 lakh was collected from them in fines on Saturday.
Nov 23, 2020
08:32
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates: West Bengal will lose the chance to conduct Phase II clinical trial of Russian COVID-19 vaccine candidate Sputnik V because of the delay in grant of approval by the state government, a top official of an organisation involved in facilitating the exercise said on Sunday.
The trials were proposed to start at the state-run College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital (CMSDH) in North 24 Parganas district adjoining Kolkata later this week along with six other centres in different parts of the country.
"We will not be able to hold the Phase II trials of Sputnik-V vaccine at the CMSDH because of the slow approach of the state health department in giving the approval. We had applied for the approval on November 4 and there is no response yet. It's too late now.
Nov 23, 2020
08:29
Welcome to our COVID-19 blog!
Hi, this is Mousumi Paul from the desk team of CNBC-TV18 and I will be giving you all the updates on the novel coronovairus across the world. .
India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 90.95 lakh with death toll at 1.33 lakh on Sunday. The national recovery rate takes a minor jump to 93.69% from yesterday's 93.67 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.
This is the fifteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.